The Traitors winner set for reality TV return

The Traitors' Aaron Evans is set to make his reality TV return on Channel 4 show First Dates.

Following last night's (January 2) season premiere for the dating series, which sees singletons matched up on blind dates, a teaser promoting the rest of the season was revealed — and it included a brief glimpse of The Traitors star.

In the clip, Aaron can be seen in the restaurant waiting to meet his date before saying, "Shit, she's so pretty", as a woman walks towards him.

Fans were surprised to spot the unexpected reality TV crossover, sharing their reactions to Aaron's appearance on Twitter/X.

"Catching up on #FirstDates and Aaron from The Traitors popped up in the series preview," one viewer wrote, while another posted: "Is that Aaron from The Traitors in the trailer?"

Catching up on #FirstDates and Aaron from The Traitors popped up in the series preview! pic.twitter.com/fmxY5v6K53 — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) January 3, 2024

"Aaron from The Traitors on First Dates?!" a third person added alongside a shocked emoji.

Aaron made his reality TV debut on The Traitors in November 2022. The psychological game show sees a group of contestants labelled "Traitors" secretly work to banish their fellow contestants, known as "Faithfuls", and steal the prize money.

Aaron made it to the final episode, winning the £100k prize pot alongside fellow contestants Meryl and Hannah after Traitor Wilf had been caught out in the nail-biting finale.

Following the hugely popular finale, The Traitors has since been renewed for a second outing, which is currently airing on BBC One and iPlayer.

Meanwhile, BAFTA-winning First Dates recently underwent a shake-up before its 10th-anniversary season airing: Production has moved away from its previous filming locations of London and Manchester, instead setting up at a restaurant in Bath.

Alongside the location change, Channel 4 also promised a wider format refresh, adding that the season would have "some of the most unforgettable dating moments the show has ever featured".

First Dates airs on Channel 4. The Traitors series 2 airs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Episodes beyond 2 and 3 will NOT be available to stream before broadcast.

