Tram crash at Universal Studios Hollywood injures 15

A tram crash at Universal Studios Hollywood has left 15 people injured.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to the theme park shortly after 9pm local time on Saturday.

It said 15 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

The crash occurred when the final car of one of the trams collided with a metal guardrail, which caused it to "tilt and eject multiple passengers", the California Highway Patrol said.

The Highway Patrol said some of the injuries were "moderate" but did not specify how many.

The trams are used to take park visitors on behind-the-scenes tours of the sets where some of Universal's biggest movies and TV shows were filmed.

Sheriff's Lieutenant Maria Abal suggested the four-car tram may have experienced an issue with its brakes.

Alcohol and drugs were not considered as a factor, said the Highway Patrol, which is leading the investigation.

A Universal Studios spokesperson told the Associated Press there were "multiple minor injuries" but did not provide details on the accident.

The tram route, called the World-Famous Studio Tour, features sets from films such as 1975 classic Jaws and Jordan Peele's recent hit Nope.

The crash came as Universal Studios Hollywood prepared to mark the 60th anniversary of the tour, with celebrations set to begin on Friday.