Tram crashes into store in central Oslo

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -A tram crashed into a store in central Oslo on Tuesday, injuring the driver and three other people, Norwegian police said.

There were around 20 passengers onboard the tram at the time of the collision, according to police.

Images from the scene published by Norwegian media showed a blue tram that had penetrated a computer store in the centre of the Norwegian capital.

"We are working to get an overview of the scope, but there is a lot of damage to the store," police said in a statement.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Terje Solsvik)