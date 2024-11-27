Tran declares victory as lead over Steel grows in tight Orange County House race

Carl Samson
·2 min read

[Source]

Democrat Derek Tran has declared victory over Republican incumbent Michelle Steel in California’s 45th Congressional District as his lead grows to nearly 600 votes.

  • How it’s looking: As of Monday night, Tran led Steel 157,622 votes to 157,041, a margin of 581 votes (50.1% to 49.9%), according to the Secretary of State’s office. His lead widened slightly over the weekend as more unprocessed ballots from Orange County were added, though Los Angeles County has yet to report additional results.

  • What he’s saying: If elected, Tran, an Army veteran and consumer rights attorney, would become the first Vietnamese American to represent the nation’s largest Vietnamese community in Congress. Tran attributed his campaign’s success to voters’ desire for representation that prioritizes local challenges, stating, “This victory is a testament to the spirit and resilience of our community.” He added that he looks forward to addressing issues like affordable healthcare, housing and inclusive economic growth in Washington.

  • What’s next: The race, along with two other House contests, remains officially uncalled. Ballot counting continues, with a little over 1% of votes remaining. Both campaigns are urging voters with flagged ballots to complete the curing process before the Dec. 1 deadline. The race highlights the lengthy ballot-counting process in California, which allows mail-in ballots to arrive up to seven days after Election Day. Steel, a two-term incumbent, initially led by over five percentage points but saw her advantage erode as late-arriving ballots were tallied. As of press time, Steel has not commented on Tran’s declaration of victory, but both candidates have solicited funds for a potential recount, which should be requested within five days of certification. Counties must certify results by Dec. 3.

Download the NextShark App:

Want to keep up to date on Asian American News? Download the NextShark App today!

Latest Stories

  • 'I can't pay my bills,' Rudy Giuliani says in courtroom outburst

    Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Tuesday after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes $148 million have tied up his assets. Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. The two election workers won the $148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, D.C. after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election from Trump.

  • MTG accuses Democrats of ‘stealing’ House race, shaving GOP majority even further

    Republicans could hold a slim majority of 217-215 in the House at the beginning of the 119th Congress

  • Opinion: Trump Wants Revenge. Biden’s Best Weapon: Get Pardoning

    A preemptive pardon is tricky. Rep. Matt Gaetz didn’t get one four years ago, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. According to two Trump White House aides who testified before the January 6 committee, Gaetz sought a pardon after being informed he was a target of a Justice Department probe into sex trafficking authorized by then Attorney General Bill Barr. Other members of Congress implicated in the January 6 insurrection also clamored for blanket protection from a brooding President Trump, who ref

  • Elon Musk publicized the names of government employees he wants to cut. It’s terrifying federal workers

    When President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would recommend major cuts to the federal government in his administration, many public employees knew that their jobs could be on the line.

  • Donald Trump Jr. gets a fact check dressing down from Pete Buttigieg – and Musk appears to approve

    Variety of voices have questioned slow rollout of Biden administration priority of electric vehicle charging stations

  • MSNBC Has Lost Nearly Half Its Audience Since the Election

    MSNBC’s audience has tanked since the election. The liberal network’s viewership is down by 47 percent overall since Nov. 5 and by 52 percent during primetime, the latest Nielsen ratings show. Morning Joe’s numbers had already fallen by 38 percent after hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski flew to Mar-a-Lago to extend an olive branch to president-elect Donald Trump. Other shows have since clocked all-time lows in the key 25 to 54 demographic.

  • 'Red Flag': Mary Trump Calls Out Her Cousin's Odd Role In Trump Transition Team

    Donald Trump's niece gave her thoughts on the "civil war" inside the Republican's transition team.

  • Trump's tariffs would crush Canada's economy. Why some industry leaders are calling his bluff

    Donald Trump's threat of a 25 per cent tariff on imported goods would have a devastating impact on Canada's economy. But some Canadian workers, industry leaders and economists aren't convinced they'll actually be implemented.In a social media post Trump made Monday evening, the proposed tariffs were framed as a warning to the U.S.'s primary trading partners that "they will pay a very big price," unless both Canada and Mexico take aggressive action to tighten border security.But analysts and thos

  • Geraldo Rivera Gives Trump His ‘Unequivocal’ Thoughts On ‘Horrifying’ Deportation Plan

    The former Fox News host was asked to address his onetime friend, who has promised mass deportations of undocumented people.

  • Kamala Harris Resurfaces With Message to Dejected Supporters

    Vice President Kamala Harris, during a virtual call with supporters Tuesday, thanked them for their campaign efforts and pledged that the “fight’s not over.” “The fight that fueled our campaign, a fight for freedom and opportunity, that did not end on Nov. 5. A fight for the dignity of all people? That did not end on Nov. 5,” Harris said in her first public comments since conceding the election. “A fight for the future, a future in which all people receive the promise of America? No,” she contin

  • Trump's 25% per cent tariff would lead to pain on both sides of border, leaders say

    TORONTO — Canadian business leaders say Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian goods would be a "lose-lose" scenario in which local companies face pressure to lower their costs while their American counterparts pay more.

  • Sharon Stone Trashes ‘Uneducated’ Americans Over Trump Win

    Sharon Stone had harsh words for her fellow Americans over the weekend as she reflected on Donald Trump’s election win. Stone, a 66-year-old Pennsylvania native, ripped “80 percent” of Americans as being “uneducated” because they do not hold a passport—a number that’s off by about 40 percent—and declared that the country is in its “ignorant, arrogant adolescence.” “We haven’t seen this before in our country,” Stone said of fascism. “So Americans who don’t travel, who 80 percent don’t have a pass

  • Dozens Of Injured Russian Soldiers 'Rioted' Over Army's 'Mistreatment', UK Says

    It's yet another consequence of Putin's "meat grinder" tactics on the battlefield.

  • Singh calls on Ottawa to extend $250 rebate to cover seniors, vulnerable Canadians

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling on the Liberal government to go back to the drawing board after learning that the Working Canadians Rebate won't apply to many seniors, people with disabilities and recent graduates.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that his government plans to lift the GST from some essential goods for two months to offer Canadians some relief from cost-of-living pressures.He also said his government plans to send $250 rebate cheques to Canadians who worked in

  • Kevin McCarthy Reignites Beef With Matt Gaetz on Fox News

    There’s no love lost between Kevin McCarthy and Matt Gaetz, which the former reminded everyone of Monday night. On Fox News' Jesse Watters Primetime, McCarthy not only said that there was “no reason” for Donald Trump to select Gaetz for attorney general, but called out the former Florida congressman for the scandal that largely torpedoed his chances. Regarding Trump’s transition moves, McCarthy first commended the president-elect for getting rid of “the problem.”

  • CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Called to Double-Duty as Chief White House Correspondent

    Collins will move to Washington, where she'll juggle roles as reporter and primetime anchor The post CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Called to Double-Duty as Chief White House Correspondent appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump ‘Border Czar’ Pledges to Throw Denver Mayor in Jail if His City Resists Mass Deportations

    President-elect Donald Trump’s “border czar” claimed Monday that he will throw the mayor of Denver, Colorado in prison if his city resists Trump’s efforts to deport millions of immigrants from the United States. “Me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing: he’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail,” Tom Homan said in an appearance on Fox News' Hannity. Homan was responding to an interview last week in which Mayor Mike Johnston told Denverite he would summon local police to b

  • Gibson Hits Trump Guitars With Cease And Desist Order

    The 130-year-old guitar maker alleges that the instruments infringe on its design trademarks, particularly the famous Les Paul model.

  • North Carolina's governor has vetoed a GOP bill that would weaken his successor and other Democrats

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Outgoing North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed legislation on Tuesday that would strip powers from several Democrats elected to statewide office this month, including removing the authority of Cooper's successor to appoint the state elections board.

  • US bombers intercepted by Russian jets near Kaliningrad on Monday

    Two B-52 Stratofortress bombers of the United States were intercepted by two Russian SU-27 fighter jets near Russia's Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad on Monday, a U.S. official said on Tuesday. The U.S. bombers were in the Baltic Sea region to train together with their NATO ally Finland, which shares a 1,340 km (833 mile) border with Russia, amid escalating tensions stemming from Western backing for Ukraine to counter Russia's invasion.