Tran declares victory as lead over Steel grows in tight Orange County House race

How it’s looking: As of Monday night, Tran led Steel 157,622 votes to 157,041, a margin of 581 votes ( 50.1% to 49.9% ), according to the Secretary of State’s office. His lead widened slightly over the weekend as more unprocessed ballots from Orange County were added, though Los Angeles County has yet to report additional results.

What he’s saying: If elected, Tran, an Army veteran and consumer rights attorney, would become the first Vietnamese American to represent the nation’s largest Vietnamese community in Congress. Tran attributed his campaign’s success to voters’ desire for representation that prioritizes local challenges, stating , “This victory is a testament to the spirit and resilience of our community.” He added that he looks forward to addressing issues like affordable healthcare, housing and inclusive economic growth in Washington.

What’s next: The race, along with two other House contests, remains officially uncalled. Ballot counting continues, with a little over 1% of votes remaining. Both campaigns are urging voters with flagged ballots to complete the curing process before the Dec. 1 deadline. The race highlights the lengthy ballot-counting process in California, which allows mail-in ballots to arrive up to seven days after Election Day. Steel, a two-term incumbent, initially led by over five percentage points but saw her advantage erode as late-arriving ballots were tallied. As of press time, Steel has not commented on Tran’s declaration of victory, but both candidates have solicited funds for a potential recount, which should be requested within five days of certification. Counties must certify results by Dec. 3.