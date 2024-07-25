Tranquilized Bear Falls From Tree Near Arkansas Homes

A young black bear spotted up a tree in a residential Arkansas neighborhood was tranquilized, causing it to fall to the ground, after sparking excitement in Fort Smith on July 19.

The Fort Smith Police Department responded to residents’ reports and contacted the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for assistance, police said.

Video from local Katlin Donnelly shows a crew member using a crane to approach and use a tranquilizer dart on the bear as it lay on a branch. Moments later, the bear begins to appear confused and loses control over its motor functions. It loses its grip on the branch and drops onto the ground below.

Storyful has reached out to authorities for more information about the bear’s removal and condition. Credit: Katlin Donnelly via Storyful

