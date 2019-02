Trans athletes make great gains, yet resentment still flares

In this Oct. 13, 2018 photo provided by Craig Huffman, transgender cyclist Rachel McKinnon of Canada, left, holds hands with competitor Carolien Van Herrikhuyzen of the Netherlands during the UCI Masters Track Cycling World Championships in Carson, Calif. Initially, McKinnon was elated with her win, even though one of her top rivals pulled out of the final at the last minute. But there quickly was a downside to the victory, as a photo gained attention across the internet showing her on the podium with the two smaller, skinnier runners-up. (Craig Huffman/Craig Huffman Photography via AP)

Across the U.S. and in many places abroad, transgender athletes are breaking barriers in high school, college and pro sports and being embraced by teammates and fans. But resentments can still flare when transgender women start winning and dominating their sport.

Exhibit A is a recent public exchange involving tennis great Martina Navratilova, who came out as a lesbian in 1981 and is a longtime gay-rights activist. She now stands accused of being "transphobic" after asserting that many transgender women — even if they've undergone hormone treatment — have an unfair advantage over other female competitors.

"A man can decide to be female, take hormones if required by whatever sporting organization is concerned, win everything in sight and perhaps earn a small fortune, and then reverse his decision and go back to making babies if he so desires," Navratilova wrote in a Feb. 17 op-ed for The Sunday Times of London. "It's insane and it's cheating."

Supporters of trans inclusion in sports were aghast. One advocacy group, Athlete Ally, ousted Navratilova from its advisory board and said she would no longer be designated one of its ambassadors.

"Trans women athletes aren't looking to take over women's sport," Athlete Ally said. "They are women and want to compete in the sport they love, just as any other athlete would."

Navratilova's column reignited a social-media clash with Rachel McKinnon, a transgender Canadian track cyclist who in October won a world championship sprint event for women of ages 35 to 44.

Navratilova's argument is "centered on a fabrication, fantasy, and a fiction," McKinnon said in an email to The Associated Press. "She imagines a nonexistent cisgender man who will pretend to be a trans woman, convince a psychologist and a physician to prescribe hormone therapy, undertake the process for legal changer recognition, then wait the minimum 12 months of testosterone suppression required by the current IOC rules, compete, and then change his mind and 'go back to making babies'?"

"No such thing will ever happen," McKinnon wrote. "This is an irrational fear of trans women."

Overall, supporters of increased trans inclusion are heartened by the pace of progress for trans athletes. A growing number of state high school athletic associations in the U.S. enable them to play on teams based on their gender identity, and the NCAA has trans-inclusive guidelines for all its member schools.

The International Olympic Committee has allowed trans athletes to compete in its affiliated sports since 2003, but until 2016 it required them to first undergo sex-reassignment surgery. Under the new rules, which resemble the NCAA's guidelines, female-to-male transgender athletes can enter men's competitions without restrictions, while male-to-female athletes need to demonstrate that their testosterone level has been below a certain point for at least a year before their first competition.

Helen Carroll, a longtime college athletic director, basketball coach and LGBT-rights activist, said many trans women athletes train extra hard to offset hormone treatment and face undeserved skepticism when they excel.

"As long as trans people are losing and are not the best, everything is OK," Carroll said. "As soon as they start winning, that's when the vitriol comes out about how they're really still a man."

The vitriol can surface even at the high school level. In the track and field community in Connecticut, the dominance of transgender girl sprinters Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood has stirred resentment among some competitors and their families.

The phenomenon is not new. After trans Canadian mountain biker Michelle Dumaresq won the national title in British Columbia in 2006, second-place finisher Danika Schroeter donned a T-shirt provided by her boyfriend during the medal ceremony. It read: "100% Pure Woman Champ."

Dumaresq later told The National Post, a Canadian newspaper, "That was the moment I stopped loving the sport. ... That kind of wrecked it for me."

In Brazil, Tiffany Abreu became the first transgender player in the top women's volleyball league in 2017, five years after halting a career as a globe-trotting male player. She is grateful for support from fans and from teammates on her Sao Paolo-based club and hopes to make the national women's team ahead of the 2020 Olympics.

