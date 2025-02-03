Trans doctor was allowed to register using female name, court hears

Sandie Peggie is taking action against both NHS Fife and Dr Beth Upton after being suspended for bullying the trans nurse - Alan Richardson

A transgender doctor was allowed to register with the General Medical Council (GMC) using a female name, a court has heard.

Questions have been raised over whether the GMC is “gaslighting and lying” to those who use the NHS.

The council has been accused of “putting the personal desires of the doctor ahead of the wellbeing of vulnerable patients”.

The claim was made on the first day of a tribunal case brought by Sandie Peggie, a nurse who was suspended by NHS Fife when she complained about sharing a changing room with Beth Upton, who was born a man but now identifies as a woman.

Naomi Cunningham, a lawyer representing Ms Peggie, said it had come to light that Dr Upton had switched from “Theodore” to “Beth” on official documents.

Ms Cunningham said it appeared that the GMC “is prepared to falsify a public record” and asked the tribunal judge for permission to cross-examine Dr Upton on the matter of the changed name.

Susan Smith, from For Women Scotland, said: “Of all organisations, the GMC should understand how important accurate records are – especially as they relate to sex.

“They should also be alert to the safety and dignity of patients who, for very valid reasons, may request a female doctor.

“Some roles within the NHS may, perfectly lawfully, be reserved for a female practitioner for this reason.

“Allowing a medic to falsify their records means putting the personal desires of the doctor ahead of the wellbeing of vulnerable patients.

“We need to be able to trust both the NHS and the GMC: if they are gaslighting and lying to those who rely on these crucial services, we need to know.”

Ms Peggie (second from left) speaks with activists outside the hearing - Alan Richardson

Ms Peggie believes that Dr Upton should not have been allowed to use the female changing rooms in Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

She is taking action against both NHS Fife and Dr Upton personally in a case which could have wider implications for how easily transgender women can access female single-sex spaces.

Ms Peggie has been permitted to refer to Dr Upton as a man despite efforts by NHS Fife to impose an order that would have prevented her from using male pronouns or terms.

‘Embarrassed and intimidated’ by doctor’s presence

Ms Peggie told the tribunal that when she first met Dr Upton, she thought he was male.

Asked what made her think that, Ms Peggie replied: “He looked male, he had hair in a ponytail...receding hairline.” She recalled Dr Upton later wore a loose hairstyle.

Ms Peggie said she felt “embarrassed and intimidated” by Dr Upton’s presence in a female changing room, which the medic had been permitted to use by NHS Fife since August 2023.

On one occasion, Dr Upton walked in while she was changing clothes and she left the room and waited in the corridor until Dr Upton had left.

On Christmas Eve 2023, Ms Peggie said she raised her concerns with Dr Upton, who had started to undress.

“I turned my head towards my locker, it was unacceptable,” she told the tribunal. “I didn’t think he should have been in there, I felt embarrassed and intimidated, he said he had as much right to be there as I did. I said that wasn’t true and if I wanted to get changed in front of a man, I’d have gone to the male changing rooms.

“I once again told him I was feeling very embarrassed and intimidated, by this point I had turned to look at him.”

Ms Peggie said that Dr Upton’s response was that protocols were in place to deal with her concerns and left the room.

Ms Peggie was placed on leave and investigated over accusations of ‘serious bullying’ - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The nurse later faced a “serious allegation of bullying” at work and was put on special leave by NHS Fife.

Ms Peggie told the tribunal: “I was shocked.

“I didn’t feel there was any bullying involved, I felt it was more of a discussion. Something Beth and I couldn’t agree on. I was told I was being suspended because of the incidents between Beth and I, that they were bullying”.

Jane Russell, counsel for the respondents, accused Ms Peggie of “freezing out” Dr Upton at work and refusing to make eye contact. Ms Russell said: “Your dislike of [Beth Upton] was so strong that you refused to work with her to the disadvantage of patients.”

It was put to Ms Peggie that she disliked Dr Upton “because she was trans”. Ms Peggie told the tribunal she consistently maintained the standards of the nursing code and denied she had harassed a transgender person.

A GMC spokesman said: “The primary purpose of the Register is to give confidence that doctors practising medicine in the UK have the training, skills and experience needed to provide the standards of care that patients expect.

“We have been processing gender change applications since the early 2000s. Our current approach to enable registrants to change their gender on the medical register is compliant with the existing legislative framework.”

The hearing continues.