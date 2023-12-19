Trans guidance offers route back to sanity

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch arrives at Downing Street

An interview on BBC Radio Four’s Today programme with the mother of a girl who identified as a boy at school exemplified the difficulties facing parents and teachers in an era of ideologically driven gender wars. The pupil used male pronouns in the classroom with the connivance of teachers, and yet her parents were completely unaware that this was happening. The mother said it was kept hidden from her for four months and she made a perfectly reasonable point that this was totally unacceptable.

After spending years mulling over new guidance for schools, the Government has finally sided with the parents, thanks principally to the fine efforts of Kemi Badenoch, the equalities minister. Only in the most exceptional cases would they not be told at the first opportunity if their child has indicated a wish to adopt a different gender.

The guidance also guards teachers against the so-called offence of “misgendering”, and single sex spaces such as lavatories and changing rooms will be protected. Schools have feared being sued under equality laws if they divulged information or challenged the transitioning pupil’s demands.

An outright statutory ban on “social transitioning” in schools, leaving teachers with no room to make exceptions (as some will), had been urged by some Tory MPs and had the merit of clarity. But ministers judged that any legislation would open a can of worms, as amendments were fought over in Parliament and exploited by pressure groups like Stonewall, which called the guidance “dangerous”. This organisation is behind much of the campaigning to force teachers to follow an approach that many feel is wrong but which they are reluctant to oppose for fear of getting sacked.

Stonewall said the draft trans guidance “does not put the best interests of children first, and as such is simply not fit for purpose”. It added, apparently without irony, that the document “has been compiled from a very narrow ideological perspective”. This is rich criticism coming from Stonewall, whose ideological agenda has poisoned this discourse, not helped it. The truth is that, provided parents’ views are at the heart of all decisions affecting their offspring, it is a route back to sanity.

What is important now is that the draft guidance is implemented as quickly as possible and is no longer beset by the delays that have characterised this episode for too long.

