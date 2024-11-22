Trans monkeys and IRS cheques for dead people: the bizarre government spending Musk could cut

Elon Musk plans to slash government spending through his new Department of Government Efficiency - Evan Vucci/AP

Elon Musk has suggested he could cut “at least $2 trillion” through his new Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, by eradicating “wasteful” spending.

Together with Vivek Ramaswamy, a former presidential candidate and pharmaceutical billionaire, the world’s richest man has been tasked with slashing state spending, which reached $6.75 trillion this year, according to treasury data.

Hailing the department as the “Manhattan Project of our time”, Mr Trump said its mission is to “dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies”.

He has given the two men until July 4 2026 – the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence – to complete their task.

Mr Musk has said the overhaul will “send shockwaves through the political system”.

The billionaire has already shared what he believes to be some of the more egregious examples of overspending. He has asked for the public’s help identifying more.

$500 million on monkeys

The National Institute for Health (NIH) has allegedly spent $33 million on a firm that runs Monkey Island, a colony of roughly 3,000 rhesus monkeys in South Carolina that are used for animal testing.

According to an annual report looking at government waste by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, the agency signed the contract with Alpha Genesis Inc, which cares for the primates before they are shipped to labs around the country.

Monkeys on Monkey Island in South Carolina. The NIH has allegedly spent $33 million on Alpha Genesis Inc - Drew Martin / Avalon

A separate report from Congresswoman Nancy Mace looking at the island claimed the firm had been paid $19 million this year alone.

The NIH is also alleged to have paid out $3.7 million in grants for a study on monkeys and gambling.

A further $12 million package is alleged to have helped fund tests on the effects of methamphetamine on monkeys, carried out by the University of Mississippi. Meanwhile, Mr Rand’s report claimed a lab in Florida was given $477,000 to look into “transgender monkeys” – male primates injected with female hormones.

$1.3 billion paid to dead people

Dead people mistakenly received $1.3 billion from the government owing to out of date records, an investigation found.

The report from RealClear investigations said the IRS, veterans affairs (VA) department and Medicare were all affected.

In one instance, Raymond Kenneth Musgrove from Washington was charged with impersonating a Vietnam veteran for more than 25 years to collect his disability and health care benefits, according to The Washington Times.

Despite allegedly having his allowance cut off twice – once after the VA found the real veteran’s tombstone – prosecutors claim Mr Musgrove was able to restart the instalments, collecting $825,000 before his indictment in February.

A separate report found that $38 million in pandemic loans went to dead people last year.

The study – published by the pandemic response accountability committee, a special task force authorised by Congress to track Covid payments – found that in total $1.3 million went to 30 individuals who had been dead for at least a year.

John Hart, chief executive of Open the Books, a government waste watchdog, told the NY Post: “The Treasury Department has a do-not-pay list. These people should all be on it. But there is no cross-checking between the agencies paying out and the Treasury.”

Covid relief from Barbie dolls

Although the pandemic ended in 2023, official documents show Fema made around $19.8 billion available for its response to Covid in the 2024 fiscal year, which ran from October 2023 through to last month.

The figure represents around 40 per cent of the agency’s entire outlay of $47.6 billion for the year.

A further $15 million of NIH funding was spent on security for Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s former top public health official, despite him being retired, reports suggest.

Dr Fauci received a publicly funded chauffeur and a dedicated security team of US Marshals, according to Open The Books.

In a separate incident, scammers used the faces of Barbie dolls to make fake IDs in order to receive cheques from the government’s largest Covid relief programme.

The scammers benefited from a small part of the estimated $80 billion in fraud linked to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to The Messenger.

Scammers used the faces of Barbie dolls to make fake IDs - Getty Images/Getty Images

Russian cat experiments

A Russian experiment putting cats on treadmills was funded as part of $1.3 billion in US government funding funnelled to rival powers, a report found.

Between 2017-2022, US government payments amounting to $870 million were sent to entities in Russia and a further $490 million paid to Chinese organisations, according to a spending analysis by Joni Ernst, the Iowa Senator, and Open the Book, the nonprofit transparency group.

As part of the package, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) allegedly wired more than $770,000 to a state-run lab in Russia to perform experiments on cats.

The Pavlov Institute forced the cats to walk on treadmills, implanted electrodes into their spines and removed parts of their brains before eventually killing and dissecting them, it is claimed. The grant was terminated in 2022.

Cartoons for China

The department of defence also allegedly poured $51.6 million into China, of which $6 million was allocated for tech support of the military’s deployment and distribution command software.

Of that sum, $100,000 was also allegedly used to promote gender equality awareness through a series of New Yorker magazine cartoons.

Payments for prisoners

Prisoners received $171 million in unemployment benefits and social security last year because they were counted as free, out of work citizens, the NY Post reported.

The payments, which prisoners are not eligible for, were just a fraction of the total $236 billion wasted by the government on improper payments, according to the Economic Policy Innovation Centre.

The payments, costing $50 billion more than the budget for the entire US army, are those sent to the wrong person, in the wrong amount, or for the wrong reason.

Medicare and Medicaid received $101 billion. A further $43 billion was mistakenly paid out in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which is offered to people who have lost work because of Covid.

Ecuadorian drag queens

The State Department gave $20,600 to a cultural centre in Ecuador to host drag performances in the name of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

According to Fox News, the grant was used to fund three workshops, 12 drag performances and a two-minute documentary.

The project, which took place between September 2022 and August 2023, came amid reports that the State Department last year requested more than $86 million for DEI programmes.

Joe Biden introduced an executive order in 2021 instructing employers to prioritise DEI when hiring.

A report by Open The Books this month found that the HHS had spent more than $400 million on DEI initiatives under the Biden administration. This included 294 staff employed to oversee DEI, costing the agency $38.7 million a year.

Meanwhile, more than $16 million was handed over to consulting firms and third parties last year for diversity training across federal government departments, according to The Daily Caller.

Empty buildings

Federal agencies are using less than a quarter of the office space in their headquarters, a Public Buildings Reform Board report found.

The General Services Administration spends around $2 billion a year to operate and maintain offices for the 24 government agencies and a further $5 billion to lease them.

The worst offending department was the agency for global media, where on average, just 72 employees a day turned up at the Washington DC office, despite the building having capacity to seat 3,431 people.

Mr Musk and Mr Ramaswamy have supported requiring federal employees to work from the office five days a week.

They said the change could result in a “wave of voluntary terminations that we welcome”.

“If federal employees don’t want to show up, American taxpayers shouldn’t pay them for the Covid-era privilege of staying home,” they wrote in the Wall Street Journal.

Guns for the EPA

The Environmental Protection Agency has spent $620,000 on guns and ammunition in recent years to enforce green laws, a report found.

Analysis by Open The Books found that between 2018 and 2022, the department spent nearly $400,000 on ammunition. This came after paying for 500,000 rounds of ammunition and 600 guns between 2010-2017.

The department also allegedly forked out $100,000 on body armour, while further expenditures were made for “optical sighting and ranging equipment,” “night vision equipment” and “security vehicles”.

The agency has its own criminal enforcement programme, which has a $70 million budget. Its goals include “protecting communities with environmental justice concerns” and curbing illegal sales of pesticides.

It also has a $90 million budget for its office of Homeland Security, which it says provides “systemic preparation” for climate and environment related threats.

Rusty guns

The Department of Defence ruined $169 million of military equipment by leaving it outside, reports suggest.

An audit by the department’s inspector general last year found that officials had stored 80 gas turbine engines, valued at $89.16 million, outside rather than in a shed, leaving them to suffer water damage.

The same mistake was made with 135 hydraulic transmissions, worth $12.6 million, with officials claiming there was not enough space inside the shed.

A further 117,534 tank tracks were left outside exposed to the elements, despite instructions saying they should be protected, causing an estimated $68.29 million in damage.

Tax dodging in the IRS

An audit commissioned by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst and published earlier this year found that between October 2021 to October 2023, IRS employees owed nearly $50 million in unpaid taxes.

While 96 per cent of employees were compliant with tax rules, more than 5,800 IRS and contractor employees were overdue on payments.

Some 20 of the agency’s employees who failed to pay on time were sacked.

Senator Ernst said: “While the IRS warns, ‘tax evasion is a serious crime punishable by imprisonment, fines, and the imposition of civil penalties,’ the agency is rewarding its own tax dodgers with pay cheques and lavish benefits.”

Struggling musicians

Megastars including Post Malone, Lil Wayne and Chris Brown received some $200 million in taxpayer money under government pandemic relief efforts.

Post Malone received taxpayer money through a Covid-era grant - George Walker IV

The Small Business Administration propped up the incomes of the multi-millionaire artists through its Covid-era grants, according to a report last year from Insider.

Introduced in 2020, the funding was distributed to businesses with fewer than five employees and helped save thousands of entertainment venues and operators, an SBA spokesman told the outlet.

According to the report, Malone, Wayne and Brown received $28.5 million between them.

$535 million on public broadcasting

Mr Musk has pledged to take a chainsaw to “federal expenditures that are unauthorised by Congress or being used in ways that Congress never intended”.

Among the outgoings listed is government spending on public broadcasting, he said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

The House appropriations committee in July moved to scrap future funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting from 2027.

This would remove federal support for 1,500 locally managed and operated public radio and television stations across the country.

The Heritage Foundation, a pro-Trump think tank that produced the Project 2025 blueprint for a second Trump presidency, has also advocated for public broadcaster funding to be scrapped.

In the same interview, the new DOGE chief pledged to scrap $1.5 billion in grants to international organisations and $300 million to progressive groups including Planned Parenthood.