Trans speaker with violent past dropped by anti-Trump women’s march

Sarah Jane Baker was scheduled to speak at the UK Women’s March, held in reaction to Donald Trump’s election - Guy Smallman/Getty

Organisers of a women’s rights march have been forced to drop a transgender speaker after being “made aware” of a violent past.

The co-ordinators of the UK Women’s March (UKWM) caused outrage by asking Sarah Jane Baker, a convicted criminal, to address crowds on Saturday in London.

The organisers had encouraged “anyone who is an ally of women and believes in women’s rights” to march with them in the fight for gender equality – and the event was set to have Baker as a speaker.

However, they have now said that Baker will not be given a platform.

They said they had not previously known that the transgender rights activist was the subject of a life sentence for attempted murder and had served 30 years in 29 separate male prisons.

Sarah Jane Baker arriving at court in 2023 to be charged with telling a crowd to ‘punch a terf’ - Aaron Chown/PA

The group has organised marches in cities across the UK to “focus on advocating for women’s rights” in reaction to Donald Trump’s impending inauguration.

“There has been a lot of social media traffic about Sarah Jane Baker speaking at the UK Women’s March in London tomorrow,” organisers said in a statement online.

“We would like to clarify that after being made aware of Sarah’s criminal background in interpersonal abuse, UKWM and Sarah have mutually agreed that she will stand down as a speaker at the event.

“She will not be speaking at any UK Women’s March events tomorrow.

“We want to reaffirm our steadfast commitment to standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, and this decision has been in no way affected by anything other than our stance against abuse, exploitation and violence.

“This decision was not made lightly, but the safety and well-being of our organisers and participants must always take precedence.

“We are profoundly grateful to everyone who has offered their support.”

Widespread criticism

Both Baker’s attendance and planned speech were criticised widely online.

The event co-ordinators said that “despite the obstacles”, the march would go ahead as planned, adding that the group remained “fully committed to advancing our mission”.

Thousands are due to take to the streets in London, Birmingham, Liverpool and Bristol to “make women’s voices heard” in light of Trump returning to office.

Organisers cite “discrimination and violence” against trans women and girls as a reason to march.

Baker is the subject of a life sentence for the attempted murder of a fellow inmate while serving time for kidnapping and torturing the 19-year-old brother of Baker’s stepmother.

In August 2023, Baker was cleared of inciting violence by telling the crowd members to “punch a terf”.

Baker made the comment – which the court heard was a slur standing for “trans-exclusiuonary radical feminist” – at a Trans Pride rally in the capital.

UKWM and Baker were approached for comment.