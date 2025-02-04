Transfer update: Man City complete deal for Nico Gonzalez and Spurs get Mathys Tel loan over line

Manchester City took their January spending close to £175million after completing the late signing of Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez in a frantic conclusion to transfer deadline day that also saw Tottenham finally get a loan deal for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel over the line. City had recruited Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis and Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov for a combined £122.5m and the deal for Gonzalez, who had been pulled out of the Portuguese club’s squad to face Rio Ave on Monday evening, was announced as the window closed at 11pm. “We are really happy we have managed to get this done before the window closed,” said director of football Txiki Begiristain.