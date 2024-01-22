Transfer News 22 Jan
Transfer News 22 Jan
Taylor Swift will make a special appearance, of sorts, at the Chiefs-Bills playoff game on Jan. 21, 2024.
Bills are destined for another offseason of what-ifs. Patrick Mahomes left plenty of fingerprints, bouncing Buffalo for the third time in his career.
The 12-time Grammy winner brought her style to the freezing stands in Buffalo as she continues to be the Chiefs tight end’s No. 1 cheerleader
UFC CEO Dana White admitted the UFC 297 main event was close, but he gave the edge to Sean Strickland.
With the Buffalo Bills set to host the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, it’s still uncertain whether Taylor Swift will make the trip to snowy Western New York to watch beau Travis Kelce play against the Bills. However fans will have the opportunity to dine on Taylor Swift-inspired menu items.
The Northern Irishman’s previous biggest recovery with two rounds to go was from five shots back.
HoopsHype ranks the 10 players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the previous week.
Hailey Davidson beat 24 players in the three-round event earlier this week.
RED DEER, Alta. — Rachel Homan of Ottawa will be playing in Sunday night's Grand Slam championship final at the Co-op Canadian Open. Homan, and her crew of third Tracy Fleury, second Emma Miskew and lead Sarah Wilkes, defeated Jennifer Jones' Manitoba crew 8-3 in six ends in Saturday night's semifinal. Homan scored three in the first end, gave up two in the second, then counted one in the third followed by a steal of two in the fourth to take control of the match. Jones scored a single in the fi
The NFL star supported his sibling alongside their mother Donna, his wife Kylie Kelce and Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift
The New York Islanders fired coach Lane Lambert and replaced him with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy on Saturday, a stunning midseason change behind the bench for the disappointing former Eastern Conference playoff contenders. President of hockey operations and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced the move to dismiss Lambert and bring in Roy, who hasn’t coached in the NHL in nearly a decade. Roy has been mentioned in consideration for several vacancies since. The Islanders have lost fou
In his latest Instagram post, Kelce nodded to the cold weather the team has recently been playing in
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes were high school sweethearts – which means their throwback photos are extra-adorable
Wilson jokingly added a sticker that said '#1 Boyfriend' on a photo that Djokovic shared of the pair
Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift is also expected to support the Chiefs in the playoff matchup at Highmark Stadium
Kudos to Eurosport for engaging the services of Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open, a bold booking and one that has paid off.
The Alberta Junior Hockey League, apparently caught off guard by the defection of five teams, has scratched four games from its schedule while it evaluates further implications. The Blackfalds Bulldogs, Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints have joined the neighbouring B.C. Hockey League. The AJHL, which said Saturday it had received no official notice from the five teams, cancelled four weekend games. The Olds Grizzlys were supposed to have played the B
Match commentator and former world champion Ken Doherty told ITV4 that it was the best session of snooker he had ever seen.
Tyrrell Hatton has left the door ajar for a move to LIV Golf after confirming that he has had “conversations” with the Saudi-funded circuit.
LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Dunlap doesn't possess a false confidence, and he doesn't project a supernatural calm. The University of Alabama sophomore fully understood just how crazy it was to be fending off a field of professionals Sunday while he tried to become the PGA Tour's first amateur winner in 33 years. “Most nervous I've ever been, by far,” Dunlap said. “Just tried to breathe, but also look up and enjoy it a little bit.” The 20-year-old simply played through it all — through his mist