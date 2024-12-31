Transfer News 31 Dec 2024: Arsenal explore Olmo move; Spurs want Grealish

The January transfer window is mere hours away from opening and there is already plenty of news and rumours to get your teeth stuck into. Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham look set for a busy month ahead, while the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alexander Isak continue to grab the headlines.Arsenal have been tipped to add to their attacking ranks, especially in light of Bukayo Saka's injury, and have been linked with a loan move for Dani Olmo, an audacious move for Mohammed Kudus and a new name in the frame is Omar Marmoush. Chelsea may be quite this month but links with Liam Delap have emerged.