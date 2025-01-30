Transfer news: Arsenal plot second Watkins bid; Chelsea in Tel battle; Man United to confirm Dorgu today

The January window is primed for a thrilling finale as the Premier League’s biggest teams step up attempts to sign, and sell, players. The biggest news is Arsenal seeing a bid for Ollie Watkins rejected, though a second one is being prepped with the Gunners confident of landing the striker. Jhon Duran's expected move to Al Nassr complicates matters, though, with the striker set for a medical today.The biggest target elsewhere is Mathys Tel, who appeared to bid goodbye to Bayern Munich fans on teh pitch last night and is the subject of a bidding war involving Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and, potentially Arsenal. Spurs have also been linked with Yoane Wissa, Noah Okafor, Tyler Dibling and Angel Gomes.