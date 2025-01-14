Transfer news: Arsenal told Vlahovic fee; Chelsea want Bayern swap; Liverpool reject £70m bid; Man United

Arsenal are desperate to strengthen in attack and Dusan Vlahovic could prove to be the solution, with Juventus reportedly increasingly open to selling this month. The Gunners have also been linked with Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, while Alexander Isak remains a target.PSG are expected to let striker Randal Kolo Muani leave on loan, with Tottenham and Manchester United very interested, along with Juventus who reportedly feel they have the edge over the Premier League pair. Kolo Muani's possible arrival at Old Trafford should see Marcus Rashford depart, while Kobbie Mainoo also faces an uncertain future. Chelsea, meanwhile, have reportedly entered talks with Bayern over teenage striker Mathys Tel, while they remain interested in Marc Guehi.