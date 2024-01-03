Transfer News Jan 3

Arsenal are on the hunt for forward targets with the January transfer window now open, as Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United all look set for active windows too. Dusan Vlahovic is the latest name linked with a move to north London, though Victor Boniface has been named as a potential option for the Gunners too, should Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen prove too expensive.Kylian Mbappe is one key name that refuses to go away during any transfer window and he continues to be linked to Liverpool. Over at Tottenham, Radu Dragusin is the subject of talks between Spurs and Genoa, but the respective valuations remain significantly apart and Napoli have now entered the race. Jean-Clair Tobido was linked with a move to Tottenham, but it is now Chelsea seemingly leading that particular race, with the Blues also keen on Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva.