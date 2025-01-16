Transfer news: Mbeumo to Arsenal; Zubimendi agreed; Liverpool hijack Man Utd move for Dorgu

Arsenal appear to be one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League right now. Not only have the Gunners reportedly agreed a deal to sign Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer, it seems Mikel Arteta’s side are ready to move for a new forward too. Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is said to be a man in demand and reports suggest he is now Arsenal’s leading transfer target.Title rivals Liverpool, meanwhile, are also thought to be on the lookout for fresh additions. In fact, reports from out in Italy claim the Reds are ready to try and hijack any Manchester United attempts to land Leece’s highly-rated left-back in Patrick Dorgu.