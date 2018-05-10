Transfer News: Real Madrid’s Secret Neymar Talks, PSG Want England Starlet For £50m

It's been four years since Real Madrid made their last big money signing. James Rodriguez was the last Galactico through the Bernabeu doors, arriving for $96 million from Monaco in 2014, but was unable to make a solid impact before being loaned out to Bayern Munich.

In the past year, Real's La Liga rivals Barcelona have signed Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, with both names breaking the €100 million ($118 million) barrier.

The tide may change once more though, as Real Madrid continue their pursuit of one of the most sensational transfers in history.

So today’s transfer round-up begins in the city of love, where Real have reportedly been whispering sweet nothings to their number one target:

According to Spanish newspaper AS, officials from Real Madrid held secret talks with Brazilian forward Neymar in Paris. The 26-year-old became the most expensive player in history when he left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain last summer for €222 million, but that could be surpassed with a move to Madrid.

PSG are looking to spend more money themselves. According to the Daily Mirror, the Ligue 1 champions want to rival Tottenham for Fulham’s 17-year-old teen sensation Ryan Sessegnon, but he is likely to cost up to £50 million ($68 million).

Manchester United target Justin Kluivert, son of Dutch icon Patrick, looks set to snub a move to Old Trafford in favor of Serie A. According to talkSPORT, the 19-year-old forward is likely to leave Ajax for Roma.

Craig Dawson looks set to leave relegated West Brom this summer and, according to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United and Celtic will battle to sign the center-back, valued at around £15 million.

And finally, Everton forward Wayne Rooney has told the club he wants to leave and join MLS team DC United, according to the Daily Mail, in a deal worth £12.5 million.

