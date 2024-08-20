Football transfer news 20 August 2024

Chelsea are about to sign yet another attacker with a £46million agreement to bring Joao Felix back to Stamford Bridge, which should confirm Conor Gallagher’s move in the opposite direction to Atletico Madrid. Time is running out for the Blues to cut down their bloated squad with Raheem Sterling and Romelu Lukaku among those up for sale, amid ongoing interest in Victor Osimhen.Over at Arsenal, personal terms have reportedly been agreed with Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. The final details of Mikel Merino’s move from Real Sociedad are being thrashed out while Eddie Nketiah has been the subject of a bid from Nottingham Forest. The Gunners are said to be uninterested in signing a new striker and Ivan Toney will head to Saudi Arabia when a fee is agreed with Brentford.