Transformation of Cornwall services to provide independence

Day services across Cornwall are set to be transformed to provide a greater range of opportunities for residents, the council said.

The council's cabinet agreed to back a new programme of work at a meeting on Wednesday.

The work will see "positive changes" to day opportunities, supported employment services and short breaks.

A survey on services saw more than 350 people with learning and physical disabilities provide their views.

The National Development Team for Inclusion spoke to hundreds of people, who use services such as day centres or supported employment, to identify what improvements could be made.

Andy Virr, Cornwall Council cabinet lead for adult social care and health, said residents would be offered "a greater range of opportunities, flexibility, and choice" through the new services.

'Sense of purpose'

He said the programme will help address "transport challenges" and support residents to access "supported employment and work-related activities".

Mr Virr said feedback from residents highlighted the "vital importance" individuals placed on relationships, social connections and building friendships.

"We saw how important it was that people were able to go out into their community and explore hobbies such as music, arts and exercise," he said.

"People who volunteered or were employed told us how it helped them have a sense of purpose which they valued a great deal."

Cornwall Council said recommended service designs include a bigger range of day opportunities, services that promote independence and a clear pricing methodology.

It said a number of recommendations had also been agreed to the council's short breaks service.

