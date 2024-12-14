Transformation of derelict area due to start

Boston Borough Council was given almost £15m by the government in January 2023 for the regeneration project [Boston Borough Council]

A project to redevelop a derelict site in Boston is due to start in January, the council has confirmed.

The first phase of work on Rosegarth Square would start on 6 January, with the installation of hoardings around the site so demolition works could begin, Boston Borough Council said.

During this stage, which was scheduled to continue until April, roads and footpaths on the site would remain open, according to a spokesperson.

The project was an opportunity to "breathe new life" into the area, a councillor said.

A major art installation called The Wave is part of the plans and is inspired by Boston's maritime and trade heritage [Boston Borough Council]

The Rosegarth Square scheme is expected to include a new public park extending from the River Witham to the Len Medlock Centre.

Pedestrian routes would be improved and art installations would be introduced to the site, the council said.

An artist's impression shows how Rosegarth Square could look following the multimillion-pound revamp [Boston Borough Council]

Councillor Anne Dorrian said: "Rosegarth Square has long been in need of transformation.

"This project represents an exciting opportunity to breathe new life into an area that will soon become a striking gateway to the heart of Boston."

