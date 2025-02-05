Transformation plan for empty hotel resurrected

Several plans have previously been proposed to redevelop Keighley's Victoria Hotel, pictured above in 2009 [Google]

A renewed attempt is to be made to bring a town's landmark former hotel back into use, after years of standing empty.

Several previous proposals for the 19th Century Victoria Hotel in Keighley town centre have failed to materialise.

In 2021, Bradford Council approved an earlier plan to convert the ground floor into four shops and the upper storeys into 11 flats, which it was hoped could be used as holiday lets to boost tourism in the town, but the scheme was hit by delays and, in the meantime, the hotel changed ownership.

According to the latest proposals to go before councillors, the building's new owners hoped to transform it into shops and apartments.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Odedra Property Consultants Ltd wanted to get the stalled redevelopment of the former hotel, which fronts onto one of the town's busiest junctions, back on track.

'Positive contribution'

As part of its plan, the firm had proposed a slightly scaled back scheme - with three retail units and 10 apartments - and said the aim was "to make the building as attractive to future occupiers as possible".

According to the application, it hoped to "make a positive contribution to the local community".

"The retail units will create employment in the area and exact numbers will be determined by the type of occupiers," it added.

Two of the units and the entrance to the apartments would front onto Cavendish Street, with the entrance to the third being on East Parade, the applicants said.

A decision on the amended application is expected to be made by Bradford Council in the coming weeks.

