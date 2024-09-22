‘Transformers One’ Opens to #2 as ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Leads in Weekend 3

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” (Warner Bros.) is #1 for an unexpected third week. Its $26 million gross (down 49 percent) met projections for a domestic total of $227 million. But Paramount’s animated “Transformers One,” with an anticipated opening of $30 million or over, fell short at $25 million.

Two films producing over $50 million means a not-bad September weekend of $82 million in U.S./Canada, a 51 percent improvement over last year. Year to date remains steady, about 12 percent lower.

More from IndieWire

The top 10 also saw three other new releases, along with some decent holds. Though horror title “Never Let Go” (Lionsgate) did best at #4 with $4.5 million, Coralie Fargeat’s “The Substance” (MUBI) and K-Pop music documentary “Jung Kook: I Am Still” (Trafalagar) showed life as niche entries.

“Transformers One” had several strengths going in: a lack of new family/animated titles, a variation on a popular franchise, and a surprisingly strong A Cinemascore (critical response was mildly favorable). What it lacked was girl appeal (61 percent male, the inverse of “Inside Out 2”), critical to animated success. With just $14 million in initial foreign (about 40 percent of the globe) it’s a disappointing result, but its $75 million budget before marketing should mean it turns a profit.

Next week, “Transformers One” will be further challenged by Universal’s “The Wild Robot.” The Dreamworks Animation production, which rivals “Inside Out 2” for top acclaim among this year’s cartoon features, showed promise in six initial foreign dates (led by China).

‘The Substance’ Courtesy MUBI

“The Substance,” the Cannes prize-winning horror film about extreme youthful rejuvenation starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley was a risky wide release (1,949 theaters). MUBI took worldwide rights to the film for all platforms. Not knowing the exact economics makes it tricky to assess early results.

As expected, there was a big gap between top major-city theaters and many smaller markets. It was among the top three titles in its best locations (mainly New York and Los Angeles; when elsewhere, Alamo Drafthouse or other independent venues).

The three best locations were AMC theaters in Los Angeles — the same theaters that would have been tapped for a platform debut and would likely have provided “The Substance” with a per-theater average over $50,000. But would that mean a better ultimate result? This could end up around $8 million or better for its run; that might be more than a slower expansion might yield. Saturday held better than expected, which suggests a chance of further interest.

“Never Let Go” starring Halle Berry from horror veteran Alexandre Aja is the latest in disappointing midrange-budget releases. Its C+ Cinemascore portends a quick demise. “Jung Kook: I Am Still” managed $1.4 million (nearly $2.6 million in five days) in 769 theaters, some with only partial shows.

All six holdovers in the top 10 dropped under 50 percent, continuing a positive trend. Among second-week titles, #3 “See No Evil” (Universal) was above average at 48 percent down, while the Daily Wire’s anti-diversity documentary “Am I Racist?” (SDG) at #7 dropped 44 percent.

“Reagan” (Showbiz Direct), another right-wing title, had the best hold. It fell only 33 percent in its fourth weekend at #9 for $26 million total. Between this and “The Substance,” Dennis Quaid is having a moment with one of the wildest swings between top 10 films.

‘A Different Man’ Matt Infante/A24

“A Different Man” (A24) led the fall specialized platform titles. The well-received Sundance and Berlin drama, with acclaim for Sebastian Stan, had a modest opening of $56,000 in four New York/Los Angeles theaters.

In its second weekend “My Old Ass” (Amazon MGM) grossed a decent $282,000 in 33 theaters. It jumps to 1,200 next Friday.

Top 10

1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros.) Week 3; Last weekend #1

$26,000,000 (-49%) in 4,172 (-403) theaters; PTA: $6,232; Cumulative: $226,848,000

2. Transformer One (Paramount) NEW – Cinemascore: A; Metacritic: 62; Est. budget: $75 million

$25,000,000 in 3,978 theaters; PTA: $6,285; Cumulative: $25,000,000

3. Speak No Evil (Universal) Week 2; Last weekend #2

$5,900,000 (-48%) in 3,375 (no change) theaters; PTA: $1,748; Cumulative: $21,450,000

4. Never Let Go (Lionsgate) NEW – Cinemascore: C+: Metacritic: 55; Est. budget: $20 million

$4,500,000 in 2,667 theaters; PTA: $1,687; Cumulative: $4,500,000

5. Deadpool & Wolverine (Disney) Week 9; Last weekend #3

$3,900,000 (-25%) in 2,450 (-625) theaters; PTA: $1,592; Cumulative: $627,285,000

6. The Substance (MUBI) NEW – Cinemascore: B; Metacritic: 77; Est. budget: $17 million

$3,100,000 in 1,949 theaters; PTA: $1,592; Cumulative: $3,100,000

7. Am I Racist? (SDG) Week 2; Last weekend #4

$2,536,000 (-44%) in 1,600 (+83) theaters; PTA: $1,585; Cumulative: $9,008,000

8. Reagan (Showbiz Direct) Week 4; Last week #5

$1,929,000 (-33%) in 1,850 (-600) theaters; PTA: $; Cumulative: $26,790,000

9. Jung Kook: I Am Still (Trafalagar) NEW

$1,426,000 in 769 theaters; PTA: $1,975 Cumulative: $2,574,000

10. Alien: Romulus (Disney) Week 6; Last week #7

$1,326,000 (-44%) in 1,350 (-600) theaters; PTA: $982; Cumulative: $103,621,000

Other specialized/independent titles

Films (limited, expansions of limited) are listed by week in release, starting with those opened this week; after the first three weeks, only films with grosses over $5,000 are listed. Metacritic scores and initial film festivals recorded when available.

A Different Man (A24) NEW – Cinemascore: 76; Festivals include: Sundance, Berlin, New Directors/New Films 2024

In the Summers (Music Box) NEW – Cinemascore: 84; Festivals include: Sundance, Tribeca 2024

$10,950 in 2 theaters; PTA: $5,425

Happy Clothes: A Film About Patricia Field (Greenwich) NEW – Festivals include: Tribeca 2023; also on VOD

$10,254 in 2 theaters; PTA: $5,127

Whiplash (Sony Pictures Classics) REISSUE NEW

$578,424 in 695 theaters; PTA: $832

My Old Ass (MGM Amazon) Week 2

$281,841 in 33 (+26) theaters; PTA: $8,541; Cumulative: $512,000

The Critic (Greenwich) Week 2

$70,049 in 113 (-444) theaters; PTA: $620; Cumulative: $361,152

The 4:30 Movie (Saban) Week 2 245

$ in () theaters; PTA: $; Cumulative: $

Faith of Angels (Purdie) Week 2

$37,622 in 30 (no change) theaters; PTA: $1,254; Cumulative: $150,611

¡Casa Bonita Mi Amor! (MTV) Week 3

$15,915 in 14 (-3) theaters; Cumulative: $112,441

Strange Darling (Magenta Light) Week 5

$15,805 in 30 (-40) theaters; Cumulative: $3,066,000

Between the Temples (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 5

$45,421 in 68 (-46) theaters; Cumulative: $20,028,000

Didi (Focus) Week 9; also on PVOD

$45,000 in 51 (-36) theaters; Cumulative: $4,820,000

Sing Sing (A24) Week 11

$32,551 in 35 (-20 ) theaters; Cumulative: $2,711,000

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.