Transgender owner of £5m Scottish castle sells up after social media abuse

Samantha Kane, who styles herself Lady Carbisdale, is selling her castle for £5m - Peter Jolly/Northpix

The transgender owner of a £5 million Scottish castle is selling up, claiming the rural community is “not ready” to accept someone who has changed their gender.

Samantha Kane said it sometimes felt like she had “landed on Mars” when “hurtful” gender identity comments were shared on social media.

Ms Kane, who was born male and now styles herself as Lady Carbisdale, is thought to be the only person in the UK to have changed gender three times.

The barrister has spent millions of pounds restoring Carbisdale Castle, Sutherland, after buying the 117-year-old property in 2022.

Carbisdale Castle is near Invershin, in the far north of Scotland - John Bracegirdle/Alamy

Ms Kane is a 64-year-old barrister - BBC

But Ms Kane has now decided to sell the 19-bedroom, 29-acre castle, complete with its own loch, and it has been listed with a guide price of £5 million.

Ms Kane, 64, told the Daily Mail: “It has been a labour of love mostly. But when people sit in their bedrooms writing on social media they have to realise the effect that has on some people.

“I really have been quite hurt by comments on my gender identity, so now I think it just needs someone, for a better word, ‘normal’ to take over.”

Ms Kane added: “It is such a special place but I did suffer some prejudice and I think probably the Highlands is not ready for a transgender owner of the castle. It needs someone else to protect its future.

“But I came here to a near ruined castle and have restored it to its former glory, so I’ve done the job I said I was going to do.

“It’s really such an important landmark and my main concern is to see it preserved and to see it respected.”

Carbisdale Castle is 117 years old and was built in the Scots baronial style - John Bracegirdle/Alamy

Ms Kane pictured in 2004 at 38 before transitioning back to being a man - Daily Mail

However, Ms Kane said there were “a lot of great people in the community” and stressed the “actions of one or two people should not reflect the whole community”.

“Unfortunately if you have one or two very active and very vocal people trying to make it all personal ... and comments on social media calling me a man and this and that, it really hurt me and I can do without that,” Ms Kane said.

“It is a sad situation. But really for me I think it should be about whatever helps the castle, it shouldn’t be what helps me personally. In the interests of the castle I think it will be best served with someone else at the helm.”