Transit strike begins in Comox Valley, Campbell River

Transit workers in the Comox Valley and Campbell River — neighbouring regions on the northern half of B.C.'s Vancouver Island — walked off the job Friday, citing unfair wages and excessive overtime.

Unifor Local 114's bargaining committee had come to two negotiated agreements with the employer, Pacific Western (PW) Transit, but members overwhelmingly rejected both.

More than 70 employees — which includes bus and handyDART operators, mechanics, cleaners and support staff — say they want wage parity with transit workers in other B.C. communities like Victoria, Whistler, and the Fraser Valley.

They say better wages would also help with recruitment and retention, which would mean existing employees would have to work less overtime.

"They feel underappreciated. They work their tails off and they make dollars an hour less than their counterparts elsewhere in the province," said Unifor national representative Gavin Davies, speaking to CBC News from a picket line in Campbell River.

He said employees often take the blame for service disruptions, having to deal with "irate" passengers when staff shortages lead to delayed or cancelled buses.

PW Transit, a private company contracted by B.C. Transit to operate bus service, said in a statement on Wednesday that it is "disappointed" union members rejected a second collective bargaining agreement.

It said the second agreement included "a small increase in compensation over and above the first tentative agreement," with an overall compensation increase amounting to 18 per cent in three years.

Davies said that still doesn't get members to the same level of pay as other transit workers in the province.

Some handyDART service continues

There are eight bus routes in Campbell River, and 15 in the Comox Valley. All are cancelled during the strike.

According to B.C. Transit, buses were used an average of 25,000 times per week on the two systems combined in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The union and employer did agree to essential service levels for handyDART, the service for people with disabilities who cannot use traditional buses.

HandyDART users will still be able to get to medical appointments, but all other bookings will be cancelled.

Hollee Card, executive director of L'Arche Comox Valley, a community built around adults with developmental disabilities, said the essential service is good news, but the cancellation of non-essential services has already an impact.

On the first day of the strike, she says she had to arrange taxi trips and rides for several people. Taxis cost more than the $2.50 fare for a handyDART trip and it's not always possible to get a wheelchair taxi.





Even if participants can find alternate transportation, Card said some may miss out on crucial social time.

"Some people have been riding the same handyDART at the same time for years, and so have developed friendships and connections with people that they ride with," she said.

Campbell River refunds

Unifor, PW Transit, and B.C. Transit have all said they understand that the strike will be frustrating and disruptive for transit users. None have given a timeline for when it may end.

The City of Campbell River issued a statement offering pro-rated refunds to people who bought 30-day passes for December.