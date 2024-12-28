Transition Of Power Trump

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Canadian Lawmaker Scorches Trump's Holiday 'Rage Rot' Against His Country
Charlie Angus, a member of Canada's Parliament, slammed the U.S. president-elect over his "deranged" Christmas message for the neighboring nation.
- The Daily Beast
All-Out MAGA Civil War Engulfs Trump Already
Well, that didn’t take long. The logic-twisting alliance between Silicon Valley’s new oligarchs and the home-spun patriotism at the heart of the Republican grassroots movement is shattering before our very eyes. MAGA stalwarts like Laura Loomer and Matt Gaetz are already turning their fire on the tech bros who helped bankroll Donald Trump’s comeback bid for the White House before he is even sworn in as president for a second time.
- The Daily Beast
CNN Pundit Has Pretty Convincing Take on What Started MAGA Civil War
A MAGA civil war started by Donald Trump’s government efficiency advisor Vivek Ramaswamy declaring war on American culture has a simple explanation, according to CNN’s resident Republican: bullying. In a post on social media platform X analyzing why “top tech companies hire foreign-born and first-generation engineers over ‘native’ Americans,” Ramaswamy argued that “American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long,” celebrating jocks and prom queens over the valedictoria
- CNN
Trump says Bill Gates asked to meet in apparent message to Musk
In a message that appeared to be intended as a private communication to Elon Musk, President-elect Donald Trump said in a social media post Friday that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had asked to meet with him
- The Independent
Mar-a-Lago wedding? Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt reveal they’re engaged
Hannity popped the question at their home church over the holiday, the couple announced
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s DOGE Guy Sparks MAGA Civil War With Slam on American Culture
That’s one way to tick off your supporters. Donald Trump’s DOGE appointee Vivek Ramaswamy set MAGA social media alight Thursday after he called U.S. culture “mediocre” in a screed that disparaged prom queens, high school jocks, and even “Saturday morning cartoons.” The controversial post came amid debate on whether the U.S. should continue approving H-1B visas to foreign workers or not. Ramaswamy made clear he favors the program, concluding modern day Americans simply aren’t focussed enough to c
- The Daily Beast
Don Jr. Parades New Girlfriend at Mar-a-Lago Family Christmas Dinner
Donald Trump Jr. showed off his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson, at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Christmas dinner. Photos shared by the X account @patriottakes show the couple dining alongside the president-elect, first lady-in-waiting Melania, and their son Barron at the private Palm Beach club. While Anderson appeared festive in a red dress, Trump Jr.‘s ex-fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, was nowhere to be seen. Reports of Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.‘s split emerged as the oldest of the pr
- The Canadian Press
LeBlanc and Joly offer little details about visit with Trump's team in Florida
OTTAWA — Two senior members of the federal cabinet were in Florida Friday pushing Canada's new $1.3 billion border plan with members of Donald Trump's transition team, a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself appeared to finally push back at the president-elect over his social media posts about turning Canada into the 51st state.
- The Independent
Musk says ‘hateful unrepentant racists’ must be removed from Republican Party as visa feud deepens
‘They will absolutely be the downfall of the Republican Party if they are not removed,’ Tesla and SpaceX tycoon warns
- Business Insider
North Korean soldier captured by Ukraine as it says Russia is trying to hide Pyongyang's losses
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month that Russia was trying to "conceal losses" of North Korean troops fighting against Ukraine.
- The Canadian Press
Judge signals that contempt hearing for Rudy Giuliani over his assets might not go well for him
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge is signaling that Rudy Giuliani’s contempt hearing next Friday might not end so well for the former New York City mayor and onetime personal lawyer for President-elect Donald Trump as two Georgia election poll workers try to collect a $148 million defamation award they won against him.
- Washington Post
Trump wants federal workers back in the office. It may be a tall task.
President-elect Donald Trump warned federal employees last week that they must return to the office - or else “they’re going to be dismissed.” The threat was the latest and loudest signal yet that Trump, his allies and Republicans in Congress are committed to ending a remote-work culture that became widespread for the civil service of 2.3 million during the coronavirus pandemic but that many conservatives now decry as an outdated taxpayer-funded perk that has hurt performance across the governme
- HuffPost
Republicans Reject Trump Twice In A Week
The president-elect still rules the GOP, just maybe not with an iron fist.
- The Hill
Nikki Haley rips Ramaswamy: ‘Nothing wrong’ with American culture
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley slammed her onetime GOP presidential primary opponent Vivek Ramaswamy on Thursday for arguing American culture is to blame for a lack of U.S.-born engineers. “There is nothing wrong with American workers or American culture,” Haley wrote in a post on the social platform X. “All you have to do…
- HuffPost UK
Moscow 'Does Not Rule Anything Out' In Explicit Nuclear Warning To Donald Trump
One of Putin's ministers hinted Russia could go further than it has done in the last 34 years.
- The Hill
Sanders pens Fox News op-ed slamming political power of billionaires: ‘That is not democracy’
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) published an op-ed on Fox News, slamming the political power of billionaires in the U.S. and increasing wealth concentration, arguing the country is moving down “the path of oligarchy.” Sanders, who in November secured his fourth term in the Senate, wrote that the country is diverging in two opposite directions: the…
- Business Insider
3 ways a trade war with China could hit US profits, according to Goldman Sachs
Trump's protectionist trade policies on China could dent hit US output and exposures through high costs and retaliatory measures.
- The Independent
Rudy Giuliani tells judge ‘I gave everything I have to give’ as he braces for contempt hearing
Giuliani pleads to federal judge to reject proposed sanctions in flurry of Christmas Eve court documents
- The Canadian Press
Bloc Québécois as official Opposition? Leader says Canadians 'don't have to fear us'
OTTAWA — Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says he's staying modest about the prospect of his party forming official Opposition in the next federal election, though it would be a "spectacular" result.
- The Canadian Press
Ukraine's military intelligence says North Korean troops suffer heavy battlefield losses
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — North Korean troops are suffering heavy losses in the fighting in Russia's Kursk region and are facing logistical difficulties as a result of Ukrainian attacks, Ukraine’s military intelligence said Thursday.