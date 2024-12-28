Transition Of Power Trump

Washington Post

President-elect Donald Trump warned federal employees last week that they must return to the office - or else “they’re going to be dismissed.” The threat was the latest and loudest signal yet that Trump, his allies and Republicans in Congress are committed to ending a remote-work culture that became widespread for the civil service of 2.3 million during the coronavirus pandemic but that many conservatives now decry as an outdated taxpayer-funded perk that has hurt performance across the governme