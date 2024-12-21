TransLink adds new Canada Line SkyTrain station in Richmond

Capstan Station, located between the Bridgeport and Abderdeen Canda Line SkyTrain stations on No. 3 Road, opened on Friday.

Translink CEO Kevin Quinn, speaking at a news conference during the opening day ceremony at the station, said the transit authority would be increasing capacity on the Canada Line during peak travel hours to reduce overcrowding.

He said it's not common to add SkyTrain stations in the middle of two existing stops.

"This is only the second time that we've constructed an additional SkyTrain station to serve an already existing line," he said.

Capstan Station on the Canada Line in Richmond, British Columbia, opened on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. (Ben Nelms/CBC News)

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie said at the time that the Canada Line was constructed, population density in the Capstan neighbourhood and development area was low but a plan to eventually build the stop was part of the original Canada Line plan.

"We knew that the time would come. However, with development, we very much do need it [now]," he said.

According to TransLink, the Capstan area will eventually be home to 16,000 people.



The station, located on No. 3 Road, is slightly north of Capstan Way.

TransLink said the station cost $62 million to build, more than half of which came through the City of Richmond thanks to community amendment contributions from developers.

The station includes two sets of escalators and space for retailers.