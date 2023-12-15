‘Translucent’ creature with teeth on its back found in China cave. See the new species

A tiny cave creature navigated its home in a subterranean river in China. His “degenerated” eyes didn’t notice an unusual object — and he swam straight into a researcher’s cage net.

Scientists were exploring limestone caves in Yunnan, in southern China, searching for animals, according to a study published Dec. 12 in the journal ZooKeys. After collecting the creature from the cave, they realized they had actually discovered a new species of shrimp: Sinodina ashima.

Researchers collected two more males and eight females from the cave, as well as three females from another nearby area, they said in the study. The small creatures measured between about 0.9 inches and 1.6 inches.

Scientists said the species has an “extremely elongated” rostrum, which is like its beak.

The shrimp were distinguished from similar species by their “strongly degenerated” body color and eyes and their “extremely elongated and upturned rostrum,” which is a beak-like appendage, according to scientists. They also differ genetically from other species.

The new species has “small” eyes and a “smooth,” “slender” body, experts said. Specimens are “armed” with “teeth” on their front and back — with eight to 14 “teeth” on their ventral or front side and 22 to 26 “teeth” on their dorsal or backside.

Photos show the translucent to yellow-colored species. Researchers said the creature is nearly colorless because of its “degenerated” pigment.

The new species was identified by its “strongly degenerated” eyes and body color, which make it translucent, researchers said.

The new species is known only from the Yunnan Province where it lives in subterranean rivers inside karst caves, according to the study. It is named after a “famous female character” in a local legend, researchers said. The woman is named Ashima, and she is a “symbol of love and bravery.”

