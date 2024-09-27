Transplant lets girl be 'normal five-year-old'

Evie Green was able to return home after spending over a year in hospital [Family handout]

A girl who lived in hospital for more than a year as she awaited a heart transplant is now "running around... just like a normal five-year-old," her parents say.

Evie Green, of Middlesbrough, who was admitted to Newcastle's Freeman Hospital on Valentine's Day last year, was diagnosed with myocarditis aged four months.

The condition, triggered by viral infections, can lead to heart failure and saw the youngster attached to a Berlin Heart device as she awaited a donor organ.

Placed on the urgent transplant list, she underwent the operation in July this year.

'Joy for our family'

Her parents, Chloe and David, said being connected to the device meant the youngster had been "unable to move around without us following her".

She battled sepsis, infections and several blood clots, while strong blood thinners also led to worries that "any knock could cause her to bleed out", Mrs Green added.

"Moreover, Evie was unable to see her brother, Theo, when he was ill and could only visit on weekends and holidays.

"It has been a delight to see our daughter running around without a machine attached to her – just like a normal five-year-old.

"Watching her going to the beach, visiting her late grandad's tree and having a bath have been a joy for our little family.

"Before the transplant, she did not eat well, but ever since her transplant, seeing our daughter have a hearty, full meal has been the greatest pleasure."

Evie was attached to a Berlin Heart machine for many months [Family handout]

The family are sharing their story to highlight Organ Donation Week.

Unless individuals "opt out" on the NHS Organ Donor Register, the law assumes they are consenting to organ donation, although ultimately families still have the final say.

Mr Green said: "I urge people to sign up to the register to make their decision known.

"Sharing these stories is all we can do as it will get people talking about the children waiting for an organ transplant. Think of the futures that can be saved from the amazing gift of organ donation."

Specialist nurse Rachel Eason said: "For lots of children waiting for a life-saving transplant, their only hope is the parents of another child agreeing to organ donation at a time of immense sadness and personal grief.

"Losing a child is incredibly tragic and difficult. Families of young organ donors tell us that knowing their child's donation has saved lives can bring some comfort."

