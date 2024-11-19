Transport Canada to increase screening for travellers to India

Transport Minister Anita Anand responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on June 18. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Federal Transport Minister Anita Anand says that, "out of an abundance of caution," her ministry will be increasing security measures for people travelling to India.

"Transport Canada has implemented temporary additional security screening measures," for travellers to India, Anand said in a news statement Monday evening.

Passengers "may experience some screening delays while these measures are in place."

A government official tells CBC News the additional measures will be conducted by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), the agency responsible for screening passengers and their baggage before entering the restricted areas of airports in Canada.

The official spoke on background because they weren't authorized to share the details publicly.

Among the screening conducted by CATSA are hand swabs when a trace of a person is required, sending carry-on bags through x-ray machines, and physically screening passengers.

Last month, an Air India flight from New Delhi to Chicago was diverted to Iqaluit because of a bomb scare. No bomb was found on board.

The statement from Anand's office did not make a connection to any incidents.

Her announcement comes a month after the RCMP claimed agents of the Indian government were complicit in widespread crimes in Canada, including murder, extortion and intimidation.

Canada expelled six Indian diplomats in October on the same day RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme spoke of "well over a dozen" credible and imminent threats to members of the South Asian community, specifically members of the pro-Khalistan movement.

India has denied the RCMP's allegations and quickly retaliated, ordering six Canadian diplomats to leave the country.