Transport for London works planned for 2025 and how you will be impacted

Lambeth Bridge is undergoing a set of upgrades to improve cyclists' safety (Transport for London)

Transport for London (TfL) has several works planned in 2025 in order to upgrade travel across London.

The operators of the London Underground, overground and bus services has published its plan for the year ahead, for when passengers can expect alterations to travel.

Among Tfl’s projects are the opening of the Silvertown Tunnel, upgrades to the Piccadilly line, and new bus lanes. Cutty Sark DLR station, a key commuter station for Greenwich residents, is also set to close for about six months to replace escalators, which has suffered problems for at least three years. A start date for the works is yet to be announced.

A40 Westway, A41 Brent Cross Flyover work and Lambeth Bridge are also looking at a couple of closures throughout the year.

A full list of tram track closures impacting your journey until August can be viewed here.

Here are the potential alterations to your journeys in the months ahead.

Transport for London works planned for 2025

Silvertown Tunnel

The Silvetown Tunnel, scheduled to open on April 7, 2025, will link Silvertown in east London to the Greenwich Peninsula.

It will help reduce congestion at Blackwall Tunnel, help make peak time journeys faster and provide an alternative crossing when Blackwall Tunnel is closed for essential maintenance and repairs.

It will be supported by a new cross-river bus network and cycle shuttle service.

Bus lanes

TfL is creating 25 kilometres of new bus lanes, with a target set for March 2025.

Working with London boroughs, the goal is to make bus journeys 10 per cent faster than in 2015.

A40 Westway and A41 Brent Cross Flyover work

For the first few months of 2025, A41 Brent Cross Flyover work will restrict the weight of vehicles in north west London, and A40 Westway work will affect driving in west London, while work is underway in both these areas.

Lambeth Bridge

The roundabouts at both ends of Lambeth Bridge are being replaced with traffic lights. This is to improve safety in the area, particularly for people cycling.

A series of closures will affect driving, cycling, and buses on the bridge up until December.

Piccadilly line upgrade

TfL is servicing different parts of the Piccadilly line at different stages to get it ready for the new trains, which are set to run along it.

“To carry out the necessary work, there will be a series of weekend part-closures of the line,” TfL said on its information page.

The dates of full closures are listed below.

A Piccadillly line train from days gone by (London Transport Museum)

February

A40 Westway - Friday, January 3 to Monday, February 17: Closed eastbound from the A3320 Westway roundabout to the A40 Marylebone flyover. The road will open normally the rest of the week (Monday, 5am - Friday, 10pm).

A41 Brent Cross Flyover work will restrict the weight of vehicles in north west London,

Lambeth Bridge - Friday, February 7 to Monday, February 10: Full bridge closure, day and night Lambeth Bridge will be closed to all vehicles (including people cycling), people will be able to walk across the bridge.

Lambeth Bridge - Monday, February 10 to Friday, July 18: Lambeth Bridge will be closed day and night to motorised vehicles heading south of the river (Westminster to Lambeth), traffic heading the other way will be unaffected. People will be able to walk and cycle across the bridge.

Piccadilly - Friday, February 14 (Night Tube): Closed from King's Cross St Pancras to Osterley until 3.15am

Piccadilly - Saturday, February 15 to Sunday, February 16: Closed from King's Cross St Pancras to Northfields and Uxbridge (from 3.15am on Saturday, February 15)

A40 Westway - Friday, February 12 to Monday, May 19: Closed westbound from Marylebone flyover junction to the A3320 Westway roundabout. The road will open normally during the rest of the week (Monday, 5am - Friday, 10pm). There will be no closures on these bank holiday weekends: April 18-21 (Easter), May 2-5, May 23-26

March

A41 Brent Cross Flyover work will restrict the weight of vehicles in north west London.

Piccadilly - Friday, March 7 (Night Tube) to Sunday, March 9: Closed from Hyde Park Corner to Cockfosters.

Piccadilly - Friday, March 21 (Night Tube) to Sunday, March 23: Closed from King's Cross St Pancras to Osterley and Uxbridge.

Lambeth Bridge - Monday, February 10 to Friday, July 18: Lambeth Bridge will be closed day and night to motorised vehicles heading south of the river (Westminster to Lambeth), traffic heading the other way will be unaffected. People will be able to walk and cycle across the bridge.

A40 Westway - Friday, February 12 to Monday, May 19: Closed westbound from Marylebone flyover junction to the A3320 Westway roundabout. The road will open normally during the rest of the week (Monday, 5am - Friday, 10pm), there will be no closures on these bank holiday weekends: April 18-21 (Easter), May 2-5, May 23-26.

April

A41 Brent Cross Flyover work will restrict the weight of vehicles in north west London.

Piccadilly - Saturday, April 5 to Sunday, April 6: Closed from Wood Green to Cockfosters.

Piccadilly - Friday, April 18 to Monday, April 21: Closed from Acton Town to Uxbridge.

Lambeth Bridge - Monday, February 10 to Friday, July 18: Lambeth Bridge will be closed day and night to motorised vehicles heading south of the river (Westminster to Lambeth), traffic heading the other way will be unaffected. People will be able to walk and cycle across the bridge.

A40 Westway - Friday, February 12 to Monday, May 19: Closed westbound from Marylebone flyover junction to the A3320 Westway roundabout. The road will open normally during the rest of the week (Monday, 5am - Friday, 10pm), there will be no closures on these bank holiday weekends: April 18-21 (Easter), May 2-5, May 23-26.

May

Piccadilly - Friday, May 2 (Night Tube) to Saturday, May 3: Closed from Hyde Park Corner to Acton Town (until 7am on Saturday, May 3).

Piccadilly - Friday, May 9 (Night Tube): Closed from Osterley to Cockfosters (until 4.15am).

Piccadilly - Saturday, May 10 to Sunday, May 11: Closed from Hyde Park Corner to Cockfosters (after 4.15am on Saturday, May 10).

Piccadilly - Friday, May 16 (Night Tube): Closed from Cockfosters to Heathrow and Uxbridge.

Piccadilly - Saturday, May 17 to Sunday, May 18: Closed from King's Cross St Pancras to Osterley and Uxbridge.

Piccadilly - Saturday, May 24 to Monday, May 26: Closed from Hammersmith to Cockfosters.

Lambeth Bridge - Monday, February 10 to Friday, July 18: Lambeth Bridge will be closed day and night to motorised vehicles heading south of the river (Westminster to Lambeth), traffic heading the other way will be unaffected. People will be able to walk and cycle across the bridge.

A40 Westway - Friday, February 12 to Monday, May 19: Closed westbound from Marylebone flyover junction to the A3320 Westway roundabout. The road will open normally during the rest of the week (Monday, 5am - Friday, 10pm), there will be no closures on these bank holiday weekends: April 18-21 (Easter), May 2-5, May 23-26.

June

Piccadilly - Saturday, June 7 to Sunday, June 8: Closed from Wood Green to Cockfosters.

Piccadilly - Saturday, June 21 to Sunday, June 22: Closed from Hammersmith to Cockfosters.

Lambeth Bridge - Monday, February 10 to Friday, July 18: Lambeth Bridge will be closed day and night to motorised vehicles heading south of the river (Westminster to Lambeth), traffic heading the other way will be unaffected. People will be able to walk and cycle across the bridge.

July

Lambeth Bridge - Monday, February 10 to Friday, July 18: Lambeth Bridge will be closed day and night to motorised vehicles heading south of the river (Westminster to Lambeth), traffic heading the other way will be unaffected. People will be able to walk and cycle across the bridge.

Lambeth Bridge: Friday, July 18 to Monday, July 21: Full bridge closure, day and night. Lambeth Bridge will be closed to all vehicles (including people cycling), people will be able to walk across the bridge.

Lambeth Bridge: Monday, July 21 to Monday, December 15: Lambeth Bridge will be closed day and night to motorised vehicles heading south of the river (Westminster to Lambeth), traffic heading the other way will be unaffected. People will be able to walk and cycle across the bridge.

Are there any Tube strikes in 2025?

No industrial action had been called on the TfL network for 2025 at the time of writing.