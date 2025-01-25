Transport Minister Anita Anand endorses Mark Carney for Liberal leader

Transport Minister Anita Anand is shown in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Nov. 26, 2024. She is the 14th minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet to endorse former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney for federal Liberal leader. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Transport Minister Anita Anand announced Saturday afternoon she's backing Mark Carney for federal Liberal leader — another key endorsement as more of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet coalesces around the former Bank of Canada governor.

"I've spoken with Liberals, including the amazing supporters with me today, to discuss what is best at this time in Canada's history," Anand said in a video posted to social media. "We agree that Mark Carney is the leader Canada needs."

Anand — who announced two weeks ago she won't seek re-election — said she worked with Carney during the 2008 global financial crisis and "saw at that time that Mark has the ability to steer Canada during very difficult times and to ensure that Canada comes out on top."

Carney has steadily racked up endorsements from Trudeau's cabinet, outpacing his top rival in the race, former finance minister and deputy prime minister Chystia Freeland.

With Anand's announcement, Carney has 14 ministers backing his campaign, while Freeland has five.

In an interview with CBC's The House on Friday, Freeland said she's running against the "Ottawa establishment" and that "it's central to my campaign to see this is not about Liberal elites deciding. This is about the grassroots."

Freeland also suggested that Carney is the top choice of the Prime Minister's Office.

"It is certainly looking like Mark is the choice of the Liberal establishment. It is certainly looking like he is the PMO's candidate," she told host Catherine Cullen, referring to the Prime Minister's Office.

When asked if she had any evidence the PMO is supporting Carney's bid, Freeland reiterated that it "certainly is seeming that way" but did not provide proof.

The PMO told CBC News on Friday evening that Trudeau and the PMO "are remaining neutral throughout the Liberal leadership race."

A spokesperson for Carney's campaign told CBC News on Friday evening that "Liberals want change. Mark Carney is putting forward a plan to achieve that, for the Liberal Party and the country, while building a stronger economy for everyone."