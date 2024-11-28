Transport Secretary backs surge pricing for public transport and car parking

Louise Haigh was inspired by a visit to Dijon, France - Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Transport Secretary has backed dynamic pricing for car parking and public transport based on air pollution levels.

Louise Haigh praised a system used in Dijon, France, where motorists are charged more to travel through areas with poor air quality.

“I’m never embarrassed to nick a good idea when I see one and if we look beyond our shores, we can see what’s possible and bring inspiration back home,” she said.

“I visited Dijon earlier this year; a city with 164,000 residents, roughly the size of Chester. Its fully integrated transport network is reliable, efficient and effective.

“Technology is helping Dijon iron out the wrinkles in the system that can put people off using public transport.

“They are moving to a system where you can use your phone to pay even if it has run out of battery,” she said.

“Tickets and car parking are priced dynamically depending on levels of air pollution.”

Drivers in France are required to buy a Crit’Air vignette, a windscreen sticker similar to the tax discs once displayed in British vehicles.

Prices for Crit’Air vignettes vary depending on the vehicle’s emissions level; higher levels of harmful emissions mean owners pay more.

In Dijon, which operates a clean air zone, motorists are progressively banned from driving in the city, depending on their car’s Crit’Air level, whenever air pollution levels rise.

Dijon, France operates a clean air zone - Sen Li/Moment Unreleased

“I think what’s really interesting in France – they do it in Paris as well – is that they price dynamically their public transport fares, as well as depending on the levels of air pollution,” Ms Haigh said.

“And in Dijon, when air pollution is high during the day, they drop close to zero parking charges so that people can choose to leave their cars in town if they’ve driven in, and then use public transport or otherwise to get home.

“Again, it’s just about having those levers and the ability and the resource at the local level to really design a very unique and specific network to your circumstances.”

Labour has been accused of waging war on motorists, with Welsh Labour’s 20mph policy, London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s ultra-low emissions zone (Ulez) and councils’ introduction of low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) all coming under fire.

The Government launched its new integrated transport strategy in Leeds on Thursday.

Hailed Barbara Castle

Ms Haigh announced that local councils would be given greater powers to “deliver integrated transport solutions that meet the needs of their local communities”.

She also hailed Barbara Castle as her “political hero”. A Labour transport minister in the 1960s, Baroness Castle “set out her vision for integrated transport” in a similar way to Ms Haigh.

Lady Castle’s obituary in The Telegraph, after she died aged 91 in 2002, noted: “Like every other transport minister, her plans for an integrated road-rail transport system came to nothing.”

Labour has raised the Conservative-era cap on bus fares from £2 to £3, and extended it to December 2025.

The Government is also nationalising train companies, bringing railways under full state ownership and control.

Although trains are currently run by private companies, Department for Transport officials sign off on everything from the timetable to how long individual train services are.

The original Conservative vision of rail privatisation ended in 2020 when the Covid-19 lockdowns destroyed the industry’s business model and threatened its very survival.

Brian Gregory, of the Alliance of British Drivers, said the plans for variable parking pricing based on air quality measurements would harm the motorist.

“It should be blindingly obvious, even to a politician, that a parked vehicle has zero emissions; and that where air quality problems occur transitorily in our towns and cities, they are invariably the result of policies which obstruct traffic flow and reduce traffic speeds below 30mph,” he said, highlighting the impact of measures such as bus and taxi lanes, cycle lanes and so-called floating bus stops.