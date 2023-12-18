Transport strike on Friday will go ahead without pay deal - union

A business group says traders are worried about a fourth strike by bus and train workers due for this Friday.

The Cathedral Quarter BID in Belfast said businesses were heavily impacted by last weekend's 48 hour walk out, with trade down about 35% on the same time last year.

The GMB union says Translink staff need a proposed pay deal from the government to stop the next strike.

Public transport was brought to a halt on Friday and Saturday.

Translink apologised for "any inconvenience" caused.

It said it did not receive a budget for a pay offer from the Department for Infrastructure and therefore could not strike a deal with workers.

The Cathedral Quarter BID's manager Damien Corr said of the strike: "It certainly had an impact - some businesses I've been speaking to are reporting somewhere around 35% down in business compared to same day last year."

Looking ahead to Friday, Mr Corr said it was not going to be a good business day.

"Nobody in business is looking forward to this Friday after the weekend we've just had."

Trade union members from Unite, GMB and Siptu voted in favour of the walk out in November..

'We need a figure'

Peter Macklin, from GMB union, said a deal had to be struck to call off the next strike.

He added: "We would need a guarantee and a figure of what a cost of living rise is going to be for us to bring back to our members."

Speaking to BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Mr Macklin said the impact of the strikes showcases the importance of public transport.

"Our actions have really demonstrated how essential public transport is and our members who operate that service.

"How essential they are to society and the economy. Mr Heaton-Harris needs to take note of that," he added.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has been engaged in talks with Stormont's largest parties this week about the restoration of the executive, with a £2.5bn financial package on offer from the UK government.

This would include provision for public sector pay increases.

But with the current plan to seal a Stormont Deal not happening before Christmas, it's unclear if a pay figure can be proposed.