Just two days after taking out a loan to set up a makeshift home in a tent encampment for his family, Mohammed Kark felt water at his feet as the family was sleeping Sunday night."All of a sudden I saw the ocean attacking me and my kids and people screaming," he told CBC News on Monday. Kark, who is on crutches due to a leg injury, said others rushed to help rescue his two children — ages six and seven — from the water that was sweeping away some of the seaside tent encampments in Khan Younis in