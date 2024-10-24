Trash carried by a North Korean balloon again falls on the presidential compound in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says trash carried by a North Korean balloon has fallen on the presidential compound in central Seoul.

It’s the second such case since North Korea began floating trash-carrying balloons toward South Korea since late May in a resumption of Cold War-style psychological campaign.

South Korea’s presidential security service says the trash fallen on the presidential compound Thursday morning carried no dangerous items.

In July, rubbish carried by at least one North Korean balloon landed on the Korean presidential compound, raising worries about the security of key South Korean facilities. South Korean officials said at the time the rubbish contained no dangerous material and no one was hurt.

Experts say North Korea likely lacks sophisticated technology to drop balloons on specific targets.

The Associated Press