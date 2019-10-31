Trash Collector Honks Horn in Celebration as Nats Win World Series

A trash collector in Washington, DC, could barely contain his excitement after the Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros to win the World Series 4 games to 3 on Wednesday, October 30.

The Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 at Minute Maid Park in a thrilling finale to the seven-game series.

Footage posted to Twitter by DC resident Andrew Trueblood shows a Washington, DC, Department of Public Works employee honking the horn of a trash collection truck on Half Street East in celebration of the Nationals’ first ever World Series title. Credit: Andrew Trueblood via Storyful