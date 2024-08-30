Trash pickup delays, billing problems continue after Priority Waste acquires GFL

WXYZ-Detroit Videos

As Priority Waste continues to navigate their takeover of GFL Environmental, customers and Rochester Hills city officials told us they're still frustrated with service during the transition including trash pickup delays and billing.

