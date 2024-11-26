Site Travel Abha

Latest Stories
24 Of The Most Disappointing Vacation Destinations In The World, According To Travelers
"The most fascinating part of the whole vacation was realizing that many people live for this place. The crowds…the prices…the lines. Never again for us."
- CNN
Airline passengers forced to make ‘walk of shame’ after new technology rollout
CNN’s Pete Muntean gets a first look at new technology for American Airlines that alerts airport gate agents to “gate lice,” the industry term for passengers who attempt to cut the line and board their flights before they’re supposed to.
- People
United Airlines Passenger’s Luggage Goes Missing, Despite AirTag Showing It Inside Airport 'a Few Feet Away'
Police in Barcelona are investigating the disappearance of the missing bag after it was reported stolen
- Business Insider
Airlines fume after Spain hits low-cost carriers with $187 million in fines
The fines, which affect Ryanair, Vueling, easyJet, Norwegian, and Volotea, total 179 million euros (around $187 million).
- Robb Report
A One-of-a-Kind Residence Offers the Ultimate in a Costa Rican Getaway
The Hive is a luxe private sanctuary in a coveted corner of the world.
- Business Insider
New York City's Meatpacking District will say goodbye to its last meatpacker — and a 60-story tower could be on its way
New York City's High Line, hip boutiques, and the Standard Hotel have grown up around it: Now the Meatpacking District will soon have no meat.
- Architectural Digest
The 10 Most Beautiful Luxury Cruise Ships in the World
The ship features 224 suites with sea views and private terraces, accommodating up to 448 guests, which gives everyone more space than your typical stateroom. Vista, which has been sailing since 2023, includes top-tier restaurants such as Ember, which serves elevated American cuisine, and an extensive mixology experience that highlights trends such as flavored mist bubbles and zero-proof cocktails.
- USA TODAY
'The hype isn't worth it': Why these travelers ended their dream trip early
Travelers are getting fed up with overcrowded destinations. Here's why and how to avoid the crowds on your dream trip.
- Business Insider
British Airways just unveiled a new first-class cabin coming to the Airbus A380. See inside the luxury modern suite.
British Airways unveiled its new first-class cabin as part of an ongoing transformation. Couples can sit together in the new setup.
- Robb Report
New York City Hotel Rates Are Hitting Record Highs Ahead of Holiday Travel
In September, the cost of hotel rooms in the city soared to a record average of $417 per night.
- CNN
‘I want to be here for the rest of my life’: Why this man swapped San Francisco for Colombia
Disillusioned with his San Francisco life, Jason Bennett quit his corporate job and moved to Medellín in Colombia where he says he feels happier, healthier and safer.
- Robb Report
These Branded Residences in Nantucket Give You All the Perks of Hotel Life
The new homes are supplementing supply, adding services and soothing the headaches that come operating a vacation home.
- Robb Report
What It’s Like to Stay at Raffles Al Areen Palace in Bahrain, an Oasis Delivering Serenity and Stellar Service
We'd recommend it as part of any long-haul trip to the region.
- USA TODAY
Disabled travelers may need to do some extra prep before traveling this holiday season
Traveling with a disability is extra complicated when airports and roads are crowded. Here are some things to make accessible holiday travel easier.
- United Press International
Charlotte, N.C., airport union workers go on strike days before Thanksgiving
Workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport's key unions went on strike Monday morning, just days before a million travelers were expected to pass through the airport for Thanksgiving holiday travel.
- Motherly
Stranded mom traveling with toddler shares the unexpected kindness that restored her faith in humanity
Gabrielle, who goes by @notaregularnanny on TikTok, shared her incredible journey home to Florida with her 18-month-old son after visiting family for the Fourth of July in Kansas City, Mo.
- Robb Report
About 2,500 San Francisco Hotel Workers Are Now on Strike
Some 2,500 hotel employees are fighting for wage increases, affordable health care, and reinvestments in the properties.
- euronews Videos
Cargo plane crashes into house in Lithuania, killing at least 1
A Boeing 737 cargo plane operated by Swiftair crashed into a house near Vilnius Airport, Lithuania, killing one person and injuring another.
- Hello!
Rod Stewart flooded with support as he shares huge news
Singer Rod Stewart received an inundation of supportive messages on Monday as he shared a major announcement. Take a look here...
- Yahoo News Canada
From 'Canada is lost' to 'Just a dad at a concert': Canadians react as Trudeau attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour while riots shake Montreal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen enjoying the pop star’s hits as she brought her Eras Tour to Toronto for a second weekend.