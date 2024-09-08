Travel chaos as British Airways cancels dozens of flights from London Heathrow amid thundery showers

British Airways cancelled dozens of flights to and from Heathrow Airport on Sunday as wet weather continues to cause disruption.

Poor weather and air-traffic control restrictions have led the airline to reportedly not run more than 30 short haul flights connecting at the London terminal - its main base.

BA is the biggest carrier from Heathrow and said that while low visibility and lighting storms over the weekend have caused disruption, the vast majority of flights have taken off or landed as planned.

A spokesman added that more than 700 flights were operated on Saturday alone and that affected passengers have been rebooked.

Heathrow feels a greater strain than other London airports when disruption hits as the demand for the runways is such that a plane touches down or takes off every 45 seconds.

The Independent reported that among the grounded planes were two round-trips to and from Vienna as well as flights to Rome, Nice and Malaga.

Malaga, Nice and Rotterdam flights have also been cancelled from London City Airport.

BA additionally cancelled flights to Marrakech and Turin as well as Tampa and Las Vegas from London Gatwick.

British Airways said there was no comment to add.

The airline has recently suspended flights to Israel and announced that it will stop flying to Beijing come October.