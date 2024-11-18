Travel chaos as British Airways flights delayed after 'technical issue'

Passengers have faced delays after a “technical issue” grounded British Airways (BA) flights on Monday.

In a statement, BA said flights were operating with delays but teams were attempting to "resolve a technical issue affecting some of our systems".

Travel journalist Simon Calder wrote on X: "British Airways IT system failure is causing delays of 1-2 hours on many BA flights this evening... As delays build up I fear there will be cancellations tonight/tomorrow."

One passenger claimed they were left waiting on the tarmac at Verona airport after their flight was delayed.

Issues were first reported to the airline at about 5pm, The Times reported.

Another passenger in Verona said: "'British Airways, can you explain why you have hundreds of people waiting outside, in the cold, on the runaway, and there has been no communications, no collaboration from your staff, just silence and huge wait times.

"All day, constant delays, and no indication on when you are going to board this plane.”

More to follow...