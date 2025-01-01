Travel disruption and flood warnings kick off New Year

Train travel is likely to be severely disrupted on New Year’s Day - James Manning/PA

More than 150 flood warnings are in place as heavy rain and strong winds are set to batter the UK on New Year’s Day.

Adverse conditions caused travel disruption in the early hours of Wednesday as people celebrated the new year, with Met Office weather warnings issued across large parts of England, Wales and Scotland.

An amber alert was in place for North-West England until 9am with the Met Office saying heavy rain had fallen across the region for several hours.

Winds of up to 60mph are forecast across much of England and Wales all day on Wednesday, with gusts of 75mph likely around coastal areas and hills, the forecaster said.

Flood warnings are in place across large parts of England, with 137 across the North West, 10 in north Wales and 32 in Scotland, according to the Environment Agency.

Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service said it had been experiencing a high number of 999 calls owing to flooding, and TransPennine Express urged customers on its services not to travel before noon because flooding had caused “significant issues” in Greater Manchester and Cheshire.

Trains will not operate between Manchester Airport and the city’s stations on Wednesday, with routes between Manchester to Liverpool Lime Street and from both Liverpool and Manchester to Huddersfield, Leeds and York also affected.

Coastal areas are likely to be affected by heavy rain and fast winds, the Met Office has warned - Danny Lawson/PA

Flooding has also blocked the line between Todmorden and Rochdale with disruption expected until noon with further predicted flooding affecting services calling at Rotherham Central.

National Highways said the westbound M56 between Junction 6 for Manchester Airport and Junction 7 for Bowdon was expected to be closed “for some time” due to flooding across all three lanes.

A section of the A628 Woodhead Pass between Woolley Bridge and Flouch was closed in both directions, while flooding was also affecting the M6 between Junctions 18 and 20.

Other parts of the country were also seeing disruption with the M48 Severn Bridge closed in both directions due to high winds, while the A15 Humber Bridge was closed again to high-sided vehicles after reopening overnight.

In Wales, Network Rail said the Conwy Valley Line between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Llandudno Junction would be closed throughout New Year’s Day due to fallen trees on the line and an assessment of the embankment.

The Met Office has issued numerous flood warnings across the country - Christopher Furlong/Getty

It comes after Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations, including street parties and fireworks, were cancelled due to safety concerns.

Fireworks displays in Blackpool, Newcastle, Ripon in North Yorkshire, and the Isle of Wight were axed.

London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks event went ahead as planned.

The Met Office’s yellow warning that covered most of Scotland on New Year’s Eve has now been lifted.

However, Inverness, Aberdeenshire and Caithness and Sutherland in the Highlands and Moray are still covered by a Met Office yellow weather warning for snow, which applies from 4am on Wednesday until 9am on Thursday.

Regions above 984ft (300m) could see as much as 4in (10cm) of snow, it is predicted.

Communities are being warned to prepare for a risk of flooding by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), which issued 32 flood warnings, and nine flood alerts; however, no “severe” flood warnings are active.