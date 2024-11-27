Travel disruption and flooding ‘likely’ as Storm Conall hits

Half a month’s worth of rain may fall across parts of southern England on Wednesday morning as Storm Conall hits the UK.

Up to 50mm could fall across the Isle of Wight, Sussex and Kent, according to a yellow rain warning issued by the Met Office.

Around 15-20mm of rain is widely expected in the warning areas, which also cover London and the South West, while some places could get up to 30-40mm.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain across parts of southern England



Tuesday 2200 - Wednesday 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/OtOTMbTkw2 — Met Office (@metoffice) November 26, 2024

The average rainfall for November in southern England is 87.1mm.

Some travel disruption and flooding of “a few homes and businesses” is likely.

It comes just days after Storm Bert left hundreds of homes flooded, turned roads into rivers and saw winds of more than 80mph.

Storm Conall brought heavy rain to southern England - George Cracknell Wright

The latest storm, called Conall, is the third of the season and was named by the Dutch Weather Service.

There were 93 flood warnings and more than 128 flood alerts still in place across the UK on Tuesday evening.

A severe flood warning, meaning there is danger to life, was still in place for Billing Aquadrome holiday park and the surrounding parks next to the River Nene in Northampton.

Chris Wilding, of the Environment Agency, said “significant flooding impacts” are probable in parts of Northamptonshire, with “minor” flooding on the River Severn.

Conditions are not expected to worsen in Yorkshire and the West Midlands over the next few days.

Additional minor river and surface water flooding is also “probable” in parts of the south and east of England from late on Tuesday and through Wednesday, Mr Wilding said.