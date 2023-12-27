Travel disruption as Storm Gerrit hits Scotland

Travellers are facing disruption on the road, railways and ferries as Storm Gerrit hits Scotland.

ScotRail said train services were affected near Dumbarton after a tree fell on the line and caught fire.

Police Scotland said floods and fallen trees on the A82 had led to road closures near Fort William and in West Dunbartonshire.

A series of Met Office yellow weather warnings for wind, rain and snow are in place across the UK until Thursday morning.

BEAR Scotland teams were working to remove fallen trees on the A85 near Bridge of Awe and on the A82 at Fort William.

The roads maintenance operator also said six gritters were dispatched to A9 at Drumochter where drivers were caught in heavy snow.

In Dundee, road traffic police attended a collision in heavy rain on the A90 near the village of Inchture.

The Forth Road Bridge and the A9 at Dornoch Bridge were closed to high sided vehicles due to high winds.

Police Scotland urged drivers to slow down and "drive to the weather conditions".

ScotRail also asked travellers to check their journey as speed restrictions were in place due to "widespread disruption" across the network.

Affected services included trains from Glasgow to Stranraer, Edinburgh Waverley and Gretna.

Trains from Inverness to Aberdeen, Perth and wick were also impacted.

ScotRail customer operation director, Phil Campbell, said: "We will be working closely with our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland to ensure we are able to keep people moving as much as possible.

"But customers should also expect that their journeys will take longer than usual and there could be some cancellations. "

CalMac said there would be disruption to a number of ferry services throughout the day.

All ferries from Mallaig to Armadale and the Small Isles have been cancelled due to "adverse conditions".

The operator said the latest information on delays and disruption to other routes was available on the CalMac website.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said engineers had been dispatched to power cuts in many areas.

Homes in Drumnadrochit and Fort Augustus in the Highlands and Taynult in Argyll were expected be without power until about 18:00.

The yellow weather warning covers almost all of Scotland and other parts of the UK

Met Office meteorologist, Simon Partridge, said: "We have rain warnings out for the whole of Northern Ireland, western Wales, north-west England, and then there's a combined sort of rain and snow warning for Scotland."

The Met Office said 20 to 45mm of rain was expected in 24 hours along with winds reaching 60-70mph in some areas.