Amber alert as Storm Éowyn brings travel disruption

In Poppleton, near York, a 70ft (21m) tree was blown onto a main road [BBC/Amy Garcia]

Winds of almost 80mph (128km/h) have battered parts of Yorkshire as Storm Éowyn downed trees and brought travel disruption to the region.

An amber weather warning issued by the Met Office is in place across parts of North, West and South Yorkshire.

Northern Powergrid said thousands of customers had lost their power supplies, while train services across the region were disrupted and some flights from Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) cancelled.

The amber weather warning is in place until 21:00 GMT, while a yellow weather warning, which covers the remainder of the region, is in place until midnight.

BBC Look North weather presenter, Paul Hudson said the storm force winds had reached 78 mph (125km/h) in Loftus, and 73mph (117/km/h) in Leeming, in North Yorkshire.

Meanwhile in West Yorkshire gusts of 70mph (112km/h) had been recorded in Emley and 63mph (101km/h) in Bingley.

Earlier, two lanes of the A1(M) in North Yorkshire were closed after two vehicle overturned vehicles near junction 52 southbound.

National Highways said one of the vehicles had been recovered, while the other had been removed from the carriageway and would be taken away later.

The amber weather warning covers large parts of North, West and South Yorkshire [Met Office]

Elsewhere, the A628 Woodhead Pass in South Yorkshire has been closed to all vehicles in both directions between the A616 for Flouch and the A57 at Hollingworth.

Speaking to the BBC, Dean Murray from National Highways said motorists should expect conditions to change quickly.

Northern said there was disruption across the whole network due to the weather and advised passengers to check before travelling.

LNER advised its passengers not to travel to stations north of York. LBA advised all passengers should check the status of their journeys before travelling.

Meanwhile, photos sent in to BBC Weather Watchers show fallen trees, broken branches and damage to sheds and garden fences.

This shed in Otley was blown over in the high winds [BBC Weather Watchers/Otley Tree Crofter]

The Met Office has forecast further wind and rain following the severe disruption bought to parts of the UK by Storm Éowyn.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: "The influence of Storm Éowyn on the UK's weather will diminish as it moves further north and east on Saturday morning.

"However, there's little respite in the conditions for some with the next area of low pressure arriving from the southwest on Sunday."

