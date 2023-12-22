Travel expert offers tips for holiday air travel

Reuters Videos

STORY: Thousands of flight attendants in the U.S. and Canada are attempting to upend the airline industry… demanding a fundamental shift to their labor contracts that could lead to big pay increases – and higher costs for airlines.They are hoping their employers will follow the lead of Canadian airline Transat which this week presented a tentative contract to workers that pays them for what cabin crews have long dubbed “free work” – hours of time spent boarding passengers or waiting in airports in between flights, tasks for which they are currently unpaid.The demand for salary restructuring marks a major departure for an industry that has paid cabin crews mostly for when an aircraft is in motion.Among those demanding boarding pay: Flight attendants at Southwest Airlines, who rejected a contract deal earlier this month that did not include the provision. As one Southwest flight attendant told Reuters, "We are cleaning up diapers and we are cleaning up vomit without being paid." The carrier did reach a $12 billion deal with its pilots on Tuesday, the details of which were not disclosed.United flight attendants, who demonstrated nationwide last week, have also demanded pay for their time on the ground.Their counterparts at Alaska Air are seeking similar concessions and have decided to hold a strike authorization vote early next year for the first time in two decades.But unions say the airlines are pushing back, sometimes proposing longer work hours instead of higher pay.A union rep for American Airlines says the company is open to boarding pay only under certain conditions. American's spokesperson said its proposal, which includes boarding pay, will boost salaries of flight attendants by 20%. The company's union has asked for a 50% increase in wages over four years.According to one research firm, offering boarding pay alone will inflate annual airline wages by more than $700 million.But holding the line on costs risks fueling staff resentment and turnover that could cause the airlines unwanted travel turmoil.