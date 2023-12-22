Travel expert offers tips for holiday air travel
Travel experts are offering some advice for travelers flying out of Palm Beach International Airport ahead of the holiday weekend.
After decades of sailing on cruises, I've learned great tips for saving money when booking a cruise and saving money while enjoying your trip at sea.
A British Airways passenger with multiple sclerosis who uses a wheelchair says he is still recovering from a dangerous and dehumanizing ordeal at Vancouver International Airport, where he was stranded on a plane for hours because crews said they lacked the equipment to remove him.
Hours are being shaved off flight times returning from Asia and heading to Europe as holiday travel begins.
A 9-month cruise sounds like fun at first, but then the idea immediately stresses me out.
Exclusive: Laura Savage emailed BA 10 times with proof she could travel – but airline doubled down and said she was at fault
The Department of Transportation is investigating possible deceptive practices in airline loyalty programs after federal lawmakers raised concerns about how companies are calculating points and rewards. A DOT spokesperson said in a statement that the agency is planning “to carefully review complaints regarding loyalty programs and exercise our authority to investigate airlines for unfair and deceptive practices that hurt travelers as warranted.” The spokesperson said agency officials are activel
In light of attacks on shipping companies transiting the Suez Canal, Cruise lines are keeping a watchful eye on the vital waterway that connects the Red Sea and Mediterranean – but say that, currently, there are no immediate plans for more 2024 itinerary changes beyond those already made.
It’s the peak of holiday travel season. You paid $189 for a yearly Clear membership to breeze through airport security and cut to the front of the TSA line.
From Costa Rica to Georgia—because winter isn't just about skiing.
"It's always about market expansion," says CEO Michael Deluce.
Cruise passengers Lakeya Allen and Val Montgomery joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss why their cruise was re-routed and how they are handling the unexpected detour.
It's beginning to look a lot like a hectic holiday travel season, but it might go relatively smoothly if the weather cooperates. Travel over Christmas and New Year's tends to spread out over many days, so the peaks in the U.S. are likely to be lower than they were during the Thanksgiving holiday. That is making airlines and federal officials optimistic. But the debacle at Southwest Airlines over Christmas last year should guard against overconfidence. Just this week, the Transportation Departmen
Flights approach sound barrier while riding incredibly strong jet stream
There are a lot of treats to indulge at Disney Springs, so we spoke to two chefs about their must-try recommendations to make decisions easier.
GATINEAU, Que. — The Canadian Transportation Agency says it's issued a $97,500 penalty to Air Canada for violating the Accessible Transportation for Persons with Disabilities Regulations. The penalty of $97,500 is for several violations of the regulations. The agency says that on August 30, Air Canada failed to assist a wheelchair user to disembark its plane. The passenger, who has spastic cerebral palsy and can't move his legs, was forced to disembark on his own. As well, the CTA says Air Canad
About a month after Life at Sea Cruises canceled its debut three-year voyage because it couldn't secure a ship, another company has done just that. Villa Vie Residences, which plans to sail the world in 3.5 years, announced last week it has purchased a 924-passenger ship that is expected to launch in May. The 30-year-old MS Braemar, which will be renamed Villa Vie Odyssey, was purchased from Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, a Britain-based and Norwegian-owned cruise line. The ship has previously sailed
More and more Americans are shuttling off to sea to unwind, leading to a surge in popularity and profits for major cruise lines like Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean.
STORY: Thousands of flight attendants in the U.S. and Canada are attempting to upend the airline industry… demanding a fundamental shift to their labor contracts that could lead to big pay increases – and higher costs for airlines.They are hoping their employers will follow the lead of Canadian airline Transat which this week presented a tentative contract to workers that pays them for what cabin crews have long dubbed “free work” – hours of time spent boarding passengers or waiting in airports in between flights, tasks for which they are currently unpaid.The demand for salary restructuring marks a major departure for an industry that has paid cabin crews mostly for when an aircraft is in motion.Among those demanding boarding pay: Flight attendants at Southwest Airlines, who rejected a contract deal earlier this month that did not include the provision. As one Southwest flight attendant told Reuters, "We are cleaning up diapers and we are cleaning up vomit without being paid." The carrier did reach a $12 billion deal with its pilots on Tuesday, the details of which were not disclosed.United flight attendants, who demonstrated nationwide last week, have also demanded pay for their time on the ground.Their counterparts at Alaska Air are seeking similar concessions and have decided to hold a strike authorization vote early next year for the first time in two decades.But unions say the airlines are pushing back, sometimes proposing longer work hours instead of higher pay.A union rep for American Airlines says the company is open to boarding pay only under certain conditions. American's spokesperson said its proposal, which includes boarding pay, will boost salaries of flight attendants by 20%. The company's union has asked for a 50% increase in wages over four years.According to one research firm, offering boarding pay alone will inflate annual airline wages by more than $700 million.But holding the line on costs risks fueling staff resentment and turnover that could cause the airlines unwanted travel turmoil.
Ornaments as contemporary art? A Louis Vuitton "Christmas tree?" A private performance of "The Nutcracker?" The world's top hotels take the festive season to another level.
A new year means new beginnings, as well as new rules for the road. And sky. And seas.