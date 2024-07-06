Travel groups recommend getting to airport early this weekend
Holiday week travelers said the beaches were busy.
Travellers expressed frustration this week over WestJet's response after the airline cancelled more than 1,200 flights due to a strike by plane mechanics, leading advocates to accuse it of breaching consumer protection rules.
The Pearl 82 has a novel layout that sets it apart from competitors.
China's visa-free policy appears to be succeeding in its aim of attracting more visitors as the number of foreigners entering the country more than doubled in the first six months of the year. In total 14.64 million foreigners visited the country in the first half of the year, up 152.7 per cent year on year, data from the National Immigration Administration showed. The number of visa-free entries made by foreigners passed 8.5 million, accounting for 58 per cent of inbound trips and representing
Best summer vacation spots to travel around the world: London, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Seoul, Busan, Bangkok, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle.
See how things stand right now for Caribbean travel.
Check out these four unusual spots in Cape Cod, home to offbeat, oddball locations that are guaranteed to lift your spirits.
Is extreme heat dampening your holiday spirit? Here are the coldest places in Europe you can get a train to right now.
There are ways to reduce your family's chances of coming home from vacation with an illness or injury.
Dozens of classic sailing vessels from 13 countries that are plying the Baltic Sea arrived in the Finnish capital on Thursday at the end of the first leg of the Tall Ships Races that began in the Lithuanian port city of Klaipeda in late June. This year’s competition, with a total of 50 ships of different shapes and sizes, is themed around the alarming environmental status of the Baltic Sea, which is suffering from eutrophication — an excessive accumulation of nutrients that has led, among things, to the growth of harmful blue-green algae. “The Baltic Sea isn't doing well,” said CEO Annamari Arrakoski-Engardt of the Finland-based John Nurminen Foundation that supports projects protecting the shallow sea’s marine environment.
Generations of movie stars, athletes, royals, millionaires and billionaires have flocked to the Maldives for the South Asian island chain's perfect year-round weather, private islands, luxury resorts,...
These are the cues that can signal you should seek a better meal elsewhere.
Known for historic attractions and a massive mall, King of Prussia offers some of Pennsylvania's best dining options, including these spots for food and drinks.
The Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan has only 700,000 residents and has preserved a very traditional way of life. Not everyone wants it to stay that way.
One person died and a Yellowstone National Park ranger was wounded on Independence Day, a popular time for visitors, at Canyon Village, the National Park Service said.
How we safari is changing, and, in response, luxury lodges across Africa are rushing to create sprawling private camps-within-camps.
Holiday delays and cancellations were improved compared with the same period last year. But hurricane Beryl rages on.
A man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself and urinated in the aisle of a flight to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on Wednesday, authorities said.
The influx of Japanese tourists has reached a fever pitch in Los Angeles for Shohei Ohtani’s first Dodgers season.
