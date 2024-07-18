Travel Influencer Aanvi Kamdar Dies After Falling into Gorge While Filming Instagram Reel

The content creator was visiting the Kumbhe waterfall with friends when the accident occurred, according to authorities

Travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar has died after falling 300 feet into a gorge at a waterfall in India, according to authorities.

The social media content creator, 27, was visiting the Kumbhe waterfall, which is about 80 miles from Mumbai, with seven friends when the accident occurred on Tuesday, July 16, local police confirmed, according to The Economic Times and The Independent.

"She fell on the hard, slippery patch of rocks around 300 feet into the valley and couldn't be spotted initially," a rescuer told The Economic Times. "She was sent up using a stretcher attached to rappelling ropes. Six rescuers climbed down the hill, while another 50 assisted atop the hillock."

It took rescuers from multiple agencies about six hours to pull Kamdar from the gorge, CBS News reported.

Kamdar was initially responsive and put on a ventilator but died at Mangaon Taluka Government Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, per The Economic Times.

Officials said the accountant by trade was shooting an Instagram reel at the time of the accident, when she lost her footing and fell into the gorge, per The Hindustan Times and CBS News.

Known for her travel tips, ” Kamdar had 285,000 Instagram followers.

In her final post, on Monday, July 15, she shared her top five places in India to visit during the rainy season.

Kamdar’s death comes just months after another influencer died while filming social media content.

Fitness influencer Giorgi “Tzane” Janelidze died in March after slipping from a balcony and falling into a ravine in Calabria, Italy.

