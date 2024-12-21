Travel news LIVE: Chaos looms for London as strong winds hit capital during Christmas getaway

Weather warnings for wind have come into force across much of the UK as millions more people get away for Christmas.

Roads and public transport could be disrupted by strong gusts as the Met Office forecast a wet and windy weekend for many.

The AA predicted 23.7 million drivers hit the road on Friday, making it the busiest day on the roads since the group’s records began in 2010.

It projected that Saturday would see 22.7 million drivers and Sunday 21.3 million.

Met Office yellow warnings were announced for parts of the UK with the RAC warning travelling could be a “pretty exhausting experience” due to the conditions.

Yellow warnings for wind are in place from 7am on Saturday to 9pm on Sunday in the North West, the North East, Scotland and parts of Wales and Northern Ireland.

Sunday’s warning also includes London, the South East, the South West, the East Midlands, the West Midlands, Yorkshire and all of Wales and Northern Ireland.

The AA - which says that number is higher than any year since it started recording data in 2010 - says the M25 near Heathrow airport is among the likely congestion hotspots

Rail engineering work will lead to more pressure on the roads with several lines closed, affecting services to and from stations such as London Liverpool Street and London Paddington.

Heathrow airport expects this will be its busiest December on record for passenger numbers, exceeding the previous high of 6.7 million in 2023.

It comes amid warnings of winds up to 85mph in parts of northern Britain over the weekend, with gusts of nearly 50mph forecast for London.

Delays and closures on Piccadilly Line

08:10 , Will Mata

There is currently no service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge due a shortage of Piccadilly line trains while TfL fixes damage caused by leaf fall.

There are severe delays on the rest of the line due to a shortage of trains.

Tickets will be accepted on the Elizabeth Line, London Overground, Great Northern and local buses.

The Metropolitan line can be used to complete most journeys.

The Piccadilly line is part suspended (AFP via Getty Images)

Road closure on A1 (M) after police incident

08:07 , Will Mata

The A1(M) is now closed between northbound between J3 (Hatfield) and J5 (Welwyn Garden City) due an ongoing Hertfordhsire Police incident.

Traffic has been released on the southbound carriageway.

“Please plan ahead if travelling in the area this morning,” National Highways has said.

Guidance for driving in windy weather

08:03 , Will Mata

National Highways has given guidance to motorists on how best to handle conditions on a blustery weekend.

“Strong winds could impact the region this weekend,” a tweet read. “Slow down to minimise the impact of wind gusts, keep both hands on the steering wheel, be aware of high sided vehicles on exposed roads.”

Part closure on Docklands Light Railway

08:00 , Will Mata

Transport for London has confirmed that there is no service between Shadwell and Bank.

The DLR route will be out of action from Saturday until December 30.

Until Monday there is also no service between Prince Regent and Beckton.

Replacement buses are operating on the line.

A DLR train (PA)

Travellers warned of ‘extremely busy’ trains on routes to and from London this weekend

Friday 20 December 2024 17:24 , Sami Quadri

London Northwestern Railway has warned passengers to expect "extremely busy" trains this weekend on routes into and out of London St Pancras, as well as between Euston, Milton Keynes, and beyond.

The operator said engineering works on other services will have a knock-on effect, leading to overcrowding on its trains.

Travellers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and check updates before travelling.

Weather warnings issued as Christmas getaway begins

Friday 20 December 2024 16:13 , Sami Quadri

Weather warnings have been issued for parts of the UK as the Christmas getaway begins.

Roads and public transport could be disrupted by strong winds as people travel across the country for the festive period, the Met Office said, adding that it will be a “wet and windy weekend for many”.

Yellow warnings for wind have been issued in the North West and the North East, Scotland and parts of Wales and Northern Ireland from 7am on Saturday to 9pm on Sunday.

Sunday’s warning will also include London, the South East and South West, the East and West Midlands, Yorkshire and all of Wales and Northern Ireland.

The strong winds will be more widespread on Sunday, meteorologists said, but the weather will be “exceptionally mild” by Christmas Day.

The Met Office said: “The strongest winds are expected across the far north of Scotland on Saturday afternoon and evening, with the potential for gusts in excess of 80 mph in coastal districts including Orkney.

“Dangerous coastal conditions can be expected too, with large waves an additional hazard, especially in respect to causeways. This period of strong winds may lead to some transport disruption, including ferry delays or cancellations.

“Frequent blustery showers will also be a feature on Saturday and may merge into a longer spell of rain for a time in the far north and north-west.

“Those showers could turn to snow on the hills in the northwest of Scotland on Saturday evening, and then overnight and into Sunday.

“Snow will be focused over hills, where several centimetres may fall, but some sleet, snow and hail may fall to quite low levels for a time, bringing possible icy conditions by Sunday morning.”

RAC reveals worst times to travel this Christmas weekend as traffic chaos looms

Friday 20 December 2024 14:51 , Sami Quadri

The RAC has warned drivers to expect heavy traffic during peak times this Christmas weekend, with Christmas Eve predicted to be the busiest day for getaway trips.

Today, the worst time to travel is expected between 2pm and 7pm, as roads fill with leisure journeys. Traffic is expected to ease after 7pm, making it the best time for travel.

On Saturday, delays are expected to be heaviest between 1pm and 6pm, with the RAC advising drivers to set off before 1pm to avoid congestion.

Sunday’s traffic is predicted to peak between 8am and 11am, while Monday, 23 December, and Christmas Eve will see the worst conditions between 10am and 4pm.

Christmas Eve is expected to be the busiest day overall, as millions take to the roads for last-minute shopping or to visit family and friends before Christmas Day.

Drivers are urged to plan their journeys carefully to avoid delays and ensure a smoother trip over the festive period.

UK Christmas rail shutdown: Last train times revealed as services end early on Christmas Eve

Friday 20 December 2024 13:44

Rail services across the UK will wind down early on Christmas Eve as trains head back to their depots for the festive break, with no passenger trains running on Christmas Day.

Services on most routes will stop in the late afternoon on 24 December. Key intercity last direct train times on Christmas Eve include:

London King’s Cross to Edinburgh: 5.30pm / Edinburgh to London King’s Cross: 4.13pm

London Euston to Manchester Piccadilly: 5.55pm / Manchester Piccadilly to London Euston: 6.13pm

London Paddington to Cardiff Central: 7.48pm / Cardiff Central to London Paddington: 8.18pm

London Victoria to Gatwick Airport: 8.45pm / Gatwick Airport to London Victoria: 7.32pm

Bristol Temple Meads to Leeds: 4.35pm / Leeds to Bristol Temple Meads: 4.11pm

Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen: 6.41pm / Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street: 6.36pm

All Caledonian Sleeper services have been cancelled until 27 December.

No trains will operate on Christmas Day across any UK rail line, with limited services resuming on some routes on Boxing Day. Passengers are advised to check schedules and plan their journeys in advance to avoid disruption.

Kentish Town Tube station to reopen after 18-month closure ahead of Christmas

Friday 20 December 2024 13:28 , Sami Quadri

Kentish Town Tube station is set to reopen on December 23 after being closed for 18 months for major upgrades.

While Thameslink services have continued to operate at the railway station, passengers have been unable to use the London Underground since June 2023.

The refurbishment included replacing the station’s 26-year-old escalators and upgrading the ticket hall with a new floor and ceiling.

However, the station won’t remain open long over the festive period, as public transport in London shuts down on Christmas Day.

There will be no Tube, bus, or Overground services on Christmas Day, and parts of the network, including the Elizabeth line, will remain closed on Boxing Day.

Severe delays on Piccadilly line due to train shortages

Friday 20 December 2024 12:50 , Sami Quadri

The Piccadilly line is facing severe delays, with no service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge due to train shortages caused by leaf fall damage.

Passengers are advised to use the Metropolitan line to complete their journeys while maintenance teams work to resolve the issue. Transport for London apologised for the disruption and urged travellers to check updates before setting off.

Traffic jam warning ahead of ‘busiest Christmas getaway on record’

Friday 20 December 2024 12:23 , Sami Quadri

Drivers planning Christmas getaways are being warned to expect long queues because of record traffic levels.

The AA predicted that Friday, December 20 will be the busiest day on the roads during the festive period, with an estimated 23.7 million drivers planning a trip.

That is more than the busiest Christmas getaway day of any year since the AA began recording data in 2010.

The joint second worst days for traffic jams over the 2024 festive period are expected to be Saturday December 21 and Monday December 23, each with 22.7 million drivers on the road.

So-called amber traffic warnings have been issued by the AA for all three days.

The breakdown rescue company identified several likely congestion hotspots, including:

– The M4/M5 interchange near Bristol

– The M25 near Heathrow airport, west London

– The M5/M6 interchange near Birmingham

– The M60 near the Trafford Centre, Manchester

– The M1 near Meadowhall, Sheffield

Storm-force winds of up to 45mph to hit London this weekend as Christmas getaway begins

Friday 20 December 2024 12:18 , Sami Quadri

Londoners are being warned to brace for gusts of up to 45mph this weekend as the Met Office issues yellow wind warnings for much of the UK ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The capital will see a breezy and wet start to the weekend, with rain expected to clear by Saturday afternoon. Strong winds will continue, particularly along coastal areas, as storm-force conditions sweep across the UK.

Nationwide, winds could reach speeds of up to 85mph in some areas, with the Met Office urging people to prepare for “disruptive weather.”

An area of low pressure will bring rain and strong winds to much of the country on Saturday, with a yellow warning covering Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales, and north-west England from 7am to midnight.

Four million Britons to travel overseas for Christmas and New Year

Friday 20 December 2024 12:13 , Sami Quadri

An estimated four million people in the UK are preparing to spend the Christmas and new year period overseas, according to a travel trade organisation.

Abta said Sunday will be the busiest day for departures between Friday and January 2, with Christmas Day the quietest.

It identified the most popular destinations for winter sun holidays as the Canary Islands, southern Spain, Portugal, Turkey and Dubai.

The ski resorts of France, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia lead the way for holidaymakers seeking snow, while the most popular city break destinations include Amsterdam, Budapest, Dublin, Paris, Prague and Vienna.

Around half a million departing passengers are expected at both Manchester and Stansted airports over the Christmas and new year period, with 400,000 at Luton, 200,000 at Birmingham and 175,000 at Bristol.