Travel news live: Tube line suspended as UK braces for weekend chaos after Met Office weather warnings

Passengers at London Liverpool Street on Thursday morning faced cancellations and delays with the Stansted Express (EPA)

Christmas travel has already been thrown into disarray for thousands of passengers flying over the festive period, while ferry and rail closures are also causing problems.

London commuter travel in the final days before Christmas was thrown into disruption on Friday morning after the Piccadilly line closed its service between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge after damage caused by leaf fall left the line with a shortage of trains.

Other travellers have encountered issues with ferry services. The service between Holyhead and Dublin, the main ferry link between Britain and Ireland, will remain suspended over Christmas and into the new year after Holyhead’s port suffered damage during Storm Darragh. This has caused soaring air fares to Dublin.

Yellow weather alert warnings are also expected over the weekend, with strong winds hitting much of the UK’s north, likely causing delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport.

KEY POINTS

Where will the worst traffic jams be?

Main ferry link between Ireland and Britain suspended over Christmas period

Wild weather predicted for most of UK over coming weekend

Will train strikes affect the Christmas period?

How to ensure you Christmas flight goes smoothly

RAC urges drivers to avoid roads today 2pm-7pm

08:30 , Annabel Grossman

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 3 million trips are predicted to take place on the roads today December 20, with a “gridlock period” expected in late afternoon and early evening.

The RAC recommends festive commuters avoid major routes during these hours. Queues of more than 45 minutes are expected on the M3 between Surrey and Hampshire, on the M25 in west London, and the M1 near Watford.

Further north, the M53 northbound from Chester to Liverpool will be worst affected by delays during home-time traffic.

Amber traffic warnings have been issued by the AA for today through to Sunday.

Simon Calder offers last-minute escapes

08:00 , Simon Calder

You can still get away at a reasonable price this side of Christmas. The cheapest flight-plus-accommodation deal I have found for a week, flying away on 24 December, is just £180 per person in a four-star hotel. Per hour, that’s basically one guinea (ask an elderly relative). Spoiler alert: the deal, from easyJet Holidays, may not be the trip of your dreams. You fly on 24 December from Birmingham all the way to, er, Glasgow, and check in at the Doubletree by Hilton on the northern edge of the city centre. That’s about 200 miles closer to the North Pole than the West Midlands. And you will be flying back just as Scotland’s Hogmanay celebrations get under way on 31 December.

ADVERTISEMENT

If a southbound trip is more enticing, British Airways Holidays has a three-night Yuletide break on the Côte d’Azur, out on Christmas Eve and back on 27 December, for £191 per person. This includes flights from London Heathrow to Nice and a stay at the three-star So’Co boutique property (which describes itself as “a subtle blend of vintage and contemporary”) and 63kg of baggage (physical, not emotional). When you arrive you will also discover the UK is an outlier in locking down on 25 December. Plenty of trains shuttle up and down the Riviera, allowing you to visit Antibes and Cannes on Christmas Day should whim or appetite take you there.

The best airfare bargain for the last week of the year, though, is Jet2 from Edinburgh to Lanzarote for an absurdly low £92 return, flying out on Christmas Eve and back to the Scottish capital on New Year’s Eve (probably crossing flightpaths with those folks who opted for the Birmingham to Glasgow adventure). How can a 3,900-mile round trip on a quality airline be so darned cheap? Because accommodation on the islands is in short supply, and therefore demand for seat-only deals is weak. This could be the year for Christmas camping in the Canaries.

Where will the worst traffic jams be?

07:30 , Annabel Grossman

The AA has released its predictions of where the worst snarl ups will be on the roads over the festive period and which days drivers can expect the most traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Friday December 20 is expected to see the most cars on the road, with an estimated 23.7 million drivers planning a trip.

The breakdown rescue company predicts that the joint second worst days for congestion over the festive period will be tomorrow Saturday December 21 and Monday December 23, each with 22.7 million drivers on the road.

It has identified several likely congestion hotspots, including:

M4/M5 interchange near Bristol

M25 near Heathrow airport, west London

M5/M6 interchange near Birmingham

M60 near the Trafford Centre, Manchester

M1 near Meadowhall, Sheffield

See the AA’s map of the worst traffic jams:

When and where to expect the worst traffic jams this Christmas

How to ensure you Christmas flight goes smoothly

05:30 , Annabel Grossman

The last thing anyone wants is to miss a flight just before Christmas – so The Independent's travel correspondent Simon Calder has pulled together some advice for stress-free travel during the festive period.

ADVERTISEMENT

His key points are:

Sort out your holiday money in advance

Research the customs rules for your destination

Check that you can reach the airport

Allow for long security queues

Wrap presents after security

Leave Christmas crackers out

Avoid too much celebratory booze

Read Simon Calder’s full guide on stress-free festive travel:

Everything to remember if you’re flying this Christmas

Will train strikes affect the Christmas period?

03:30 , Annabel Grossman

This week Avanti West Coast announced fresh strikes that will take place in the final hours of 2024 continuing until the late May bank holiday weekend.

The first will take place towards the end of the festive period on December 31 meaning New Year’s Eve revellers may need to seek alternative forms of transport. Further strikes are then planned for Thursday 2 January and then every Sunday between 12 January and 25 May.

Avanti West Coast centres on the West Coast main line to and from London Euston, and serves a number of main cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow.

On most strike days, the company operates a skeleton service. On the core routes linking London with Birmingham and Manchester, typically one train an hour will run – compared with the normal three-per-hour schedule.

Hourly trains will also run to Liverpool via Crewe (except on 2 January, when the line through Crewe is closed), with less frequent services via Preston and Carlisle to Glasgow.

Read Simon Calder’s full breakdown of the train strikes here:

When are the next train strikes? How industrial action will affect passengers

An extended period of ‘pre-Christmas panic’ expected this year

01:30 , Amelia Neath

As Christmas falls on a Wednesday this year, the RAC predicts there will be an extended period of “pre-Christmas panic” on the roads as people travel up and down the motorways and roads ahead of the festive celebrations.

5.7m extra trips are expected to be taken this Wednesday and Thursday alone. The peak times are 1pm-6pm on 18 December and 8am-6pm the following day, the RAC says.

Around 29.3 million Christmas journeys will take place between Wednesday and 24 December, the RAC has estimated, with nearly half taking place on the pre-Christmas weekend alone.

Read more from Albert Toth:

Christmas travel: Worst times for driving during ‘record getaway’ revealed

This December to be busiest for air travel since the pandemic

Thursday 19 December 2024 23:30 , Amelia Neath

The UK Civil Aviation Authority says that regulator data trends suggest airports will be even busier this month than the almost 11 million passengers who jetted off in December 2023, with the demand for flights expected to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

The Independent predicts these will be the busiest days:

Heathrow: Friday 20 December (outbound); Friday, Saturday and Sunday 3/4/5 January (inbound).

Gatwick, Manchester and Stansted: Saturday and Sunday 21/22 December (outbound); Saturday and Sunday 4/5 January (inbound). The intermediate weekend, 28/29 December, will be very busy.

Luton: Friday 20 December (outbound); Fridays 27 December and 3 January (inbound).

Expect spray on the roads and blustery winds during Friday traffic, Met Office says

Thursday 19 December 2024 21:30 , Amelia Neath

Friday, 20 December, especially the evening rush hour, is expected to be one of the busiest times for Christmas travel on the UK’s roads and motorways.

The AA predicts that Friday will see a record 23.7 million car journeys on motorways and trunk roads.

The Met Office said that drivers should prepare for spray on the roads at times with some blustery winds in places too.

Millions of journeys will take place over the coming days according to @TheRAC_UK as the #Christmas getaway begins 🚗



One of the busiest travel periods will be through Friday evening's rush hour. Prepare for spray on the roads at times with some blustery winds in places too. pic.twitter.com/y23r2zgZYp — Met Office (@metoffice) December 19, 2024

What time will Christmas Eve trains finish?

Thursday 19 December 2024 19:30 , Amelia Neath

Christmas Eve will mostly be everyone’s final chance to reach their Christmas destination for the holidays, as no passenger trains will run in the UK on Christmas Day and Boxing Day will be similar, except for some rare exceptions.

On 24 December, trains will start to roll into their depots ahead of Christmas from late afternoon onwards.

The last direct trains on key intercity routes are:

London King’s Cross-Edinburgh: 5.30pm/Edinburgh-London King’s Cross: 4.13pm

London Euston-Manchester Piccadilly: 5.55pm/Manchester Piccadilly-London Euston: 6.13pm

London Paddington-Cardiff Central: 7.48pm/Cardiff Central-London Paddington: 8.18pm

London Victoria-Gatwick Airport: 8.45pm/Gatwick Airport-London Victoria: 7.32pm

Bristol Temple Meads-Leeds: 4.35pm/Leeds-Bristol Temple Meads: 4.11pm

Glasgow Queen Street-Aberdeen: 6.41pm/Aberdeen-Glasgow Queen Street: 6.36pm

All Caledonian Sleeper services are cancelled until 27 December.

How busy will the roads be this Christmas?

Thursday 19 December 2024 17:30 , Amelia Neath

The RAC predicts there will be an extended period of “pre-Christmas panic” on the roads, with 5.7m extra trips being taken this Wednesday and Thursday alone.

The peak times are 1pm-6pm on 18 December and 8am-6pm the following day.

However, Friday 20 December is set to be the busiest day of the winter on motorways and trunk roads according to rival motoring organisation the AA, which predicts a record 23.7 million car journeys.

The organisation warns Saturday 21 and Monday 23 December will also be extremely busy, with 22.7 million on each day. The RAC, meanwhile, predicts 1-6pm on Saturday and 10am-4pm on Monday will be the busiest times.

The Independent has analysed AA figures to calculate that one in seven motorists plans to drive more than 100 miles on “frantic Friday”, 20 December.

Find out more about Christmas road congestion here:

How to avoid travel chaos on road and rail this Christmas and New Year

Rail industry warns passengers to plan ahead over the Christmas period

Thursday 19 December 2024 17:00 , Amelia Neath

Passengers have been warned to plan their journeys in advance as stations and services are likely to be busy in the run-up to Christmas and the New Year, with engineering work also affecting trains.

National Rail says there could be some changes to the advertised timetables, so passengers are strongly advised to check journey planners before travel and book tickets in advance wherever possible.

Due to engineering works and projects, some services will be disrupted:

London Liverpool Street will be closed from Wednesday 25 December with services resuming on Thursday 2 January, causing various services to be redirected or terminated elsewhere.

London Paddington also will close for three days from 27 to 29 December.

There will be no East Midlands trains running between St Pancras and Bedford and no Thameslink services between St Pancras and Harpenden between 21 and 29 December.

No trains will pass through Crewe on 27 December. There will be no direct service to Liverpool and there will be a reduced service to Manchester from 28 December until 3 January.

There will be no services between both Royston/Audley End and Cambridge/Cambridge North from Wednesday 25 December to Sunday 5 January

South Western Railway services will be altered or diverted due to engineering between Farnborough and Woking from 23 December until 5 January.

More information can be found on the Network Rail website.

As usual, train services throughout the UK will finish earlier than normal on 24 December, and there will be no National Rail services on Christmas Day. On Boxing Day, most train operators will not be running any trains, but a small number of operators will be running limited services.

Wild weather predicted for most of UK over coming weekend

Thursday 19 December 2024 16:30 , Simon Calder

The Met Office has cautioned that yellow weather warnings for strong winds will be in place over the weekend (Met Office)

On Saturday 21 December from 7am to midnight, the Met Office has yellow weather warnings for strong winds in place for much of the northern UK.

The warnings cover all of Scotland (apart from Shetland), northern England west of the Pennines (including Manchester airport), the North Wales coast and the northern half of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office says for western Scotland: “Very strong westerly winds are expected to develop through the course of Saturday in association with a deep area of low pressure, with gusts of 65-75 mph expected.

There is a small chance that gusts in excess of 80 mph could occur across this region.

“Dangerous coastal conditions can be expected too, with large waves an additional hazard, especially in respect to causeways.”

On Sunday, the warning changes to cover the whole of the west of the UK – west of a line through Leeds, Birmingham and Southampton.

From midnight to 9pm on Sunday, prospective travellers are warned: “A prolonged period of strong winds will likely lead to some disruption over the weekend, especially to travel.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.”

Latest dimension of Christmas getaway disruption: smog in Sarajevo

Thursday 19 December 2024 16:00 , Simon Calder

Many flights have been grounded in Bosnia‘s capital, Sarajevo, as toxic air engulfed the city.

The public were told to stay indoors as protection against a thick blanket of smog.

Sarajevo and other major cities in the Balkans are traditionally very polluted during winter months as they rely on coal and wood for heating.

Some flights to Sarajevo diverted, eg to Banja Luka, and many others were cancelled, but Wizz Air got in from Luton this morning.

Read the latest here:

Flights grounded as toxic smog blankets European capital

Air fares to Dublin soar with ferry option closed

Thursday 19 December 2024 15:30 , Simon Calder

With daily eight superferry departures from Holyhead to Dublin because of damage at the Welsh port, pressure on other forms of transport is leading to soaring fares.

Friday’s early evening departure on Ryanair from London Gatwick to Dublin, leaving at 5.45pm is currently priced at £501 one-way without baggage.

On Friday’s 6.30pm British Airways departure from Heathrow to the Irish capital, one seat remains at £660. This is for business class, and includes 64kg of checked baggage.

From Bristol to Dublin on Aer Lingus, tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday are all priced at around £200 for a 206-mile hop.

Main ferry link between Ireland and Britain suspended over Christmas period

Thursday 19 December 2024 15:00 , Simon Calder

The main ferry link between Great Britain and Ireland, from Holyhead to Dublin, will remain suspended throughout the festive season and into the new year.

The closure began on 8 December after the port of Holyhead suffered damage during Storm Darragh.

The weeks-long shutdown of the link between Holyhead and Dublin will wreck the plans of tens of thousands of Christmas travellers hoping to cross the Irish Sea by ferry, as well as disrupting the supply chain of goods across the Irish Sea.

A spokesperson for Holyhead Port said: “We understand the closure of the ferry terminals has had a significant impact on trade, passengers and port customers. We are sorry for the disruption this has caused. The safety of our colleagues and customers is our first priority and we will only permit ferry services to recommence once we are sure it is safe to do so.”

Normally Stena Line and Irish Ferries have four daily ferries each way between the Anglesey and the Irish capital. Hundreds of motorists and foot passengers use the link each day.

Air fares from the UK to Dublin have soared, with Ryanair’s hour-long hop from London Gatwick to the Irish capital currently selling at £501 for the 5.45pm departure on Friday 20 December.

Read more here:

Holyhead ferry port linking UK to Ireland to remain closed until mid-January

Christmas travel begins in chaos as Stansted Express shuts down due to cable theft

Thursday 19 December 2024 14:30 , Simon Calder

The great Christmas getaway descended into chaos for thousands of passengers hoping to fly from London Stansted airport on Thursday.

In the early hours, thieves stole signalling and power cables from the Stansted Express rail line in Hertfordshire. The tracks were closed to trains.

While Network Rail engineers worked to repair the damage, the first 17 departures of the airport express train were cancelled.

Stansted airport is expecting around 40,000 departing passengers on Thursday, of whom about a quarter would plan to use the train.

Network Rail says: “Cable theft costs us millions of pounds each year. The total cost to the economy – taking into account the impact of freight delays to power stations and supermarkets, and on passengers who miss appointments or have their day ruined – is even higher.”

A spokesperson for Ryanair, Stansted’s biggest airline, said: “It is each passenger’s responsibility to ensure they present at the boarding gate on time for their flight.”If not: “They can pay a Missed Departure Fee [£100] to move onto the next available flight.”

Travel insurance may cover extra costs.

Passengers travelling between London and Gatwick airport also encountered problems on Thursday morning due to what National Rail called “a fault with the signalling system”.

All southbound trains to the Sussex airport until around 9.30am were delayed.

Read more here:

Chaotic start to Christmas getaway as Stansted Express shuts